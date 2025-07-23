Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

23 July 2025, 14:53

President Donald Trump
Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Scotland will “undoubtedly stretch” police resources, a senior officer has warned.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (Asps), said the visit of the US President would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Police Scotland.

His comments come in the wake of similar concerns from the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – the body which represents rank and file officers.

However Scottish First Minister John Swinney has insisted policing will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result of the visit.

Mr Trump is due to arrive in Scotland on Friday for a five-day private visit to his his golf resorts in both Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

During his time in Scotland the President will meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Swinney.

Donald Trump in Scotland in 2016
Donald Trump in Scotland in 2016. Picture: Alamy

However, police officers are raising concerns about the impact of the trip, with Mr Hay stating: “The private visit of President Donald Trump to Scotland at the end of July will require the Police Service of Scotland to plan for and deliver a significant operation across the country over many days.

“This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources from local policing divisions to specialist and support functions such as contact, command and control.”

Police superintendents and chief superintendents will have “key leadership roles” for the visit, he added, saying they would be taking responsibility for areas such as planning and resourcing, intelligence gathering, command and control communications, armed operations, public order, and other specialist functions.

Mr Hay urged the public to be aware of the “significant demands that will be placed on policing services during this period” – adding these result from not only the Presidential visit but the “many popular events that Scotland hosts in the summer months, which bring thousands of tourists to our country and rely upon partnerships with policing to support their safe delivery”.

An American US Air Force C-17 cargo plane lands at Prestwick to support the preparations for the arrival of President Trump later this week
An American US Air Force C-17 cargo plane lands at Prestwick to support the preparations for the arrival of President Trump later this week. Picture: Alamy

His comments came as SPF general secretary David Kennedy warned the police response to the visit could impact on the service it provides to the public in Scotland.

A major policing operation is being put in place both the visit and any protests that may spring up as a result of it, with Police Scotland seeking officers from other areas of the UK to bolster its numbers.

Concerns have been raised about the cost of the policing operation, with officers likely to cancel rest days to ensure adequate staffing.

But speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said talks are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Scottish and UK governments on funding, asserting that policing in Scotland will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result.

Mr Swinney said it was important that Mr Trump’s visit is “handled with care”.

While the First Minister accepted the need for “security around the President” has also said there “has to be the legitimate right for individuals in our country to make their voices heard, to protest”.

Mr Swinney stated: “We are a democratic society and people must be able to protest within the law and the policing operation will be designed to ensure that is the case.”

With the President’s visit expected to include the opening of a second golf course at the Menie resort in Aberdeenshire, Mr Swinney said: “I obviously spend a lot of my time as First Minister encouraging investment in our country, so I welcome investment in the facilities that are being taken forward.”

