Turkey earthquake: Death toll climbs to 21 and hundreds injured

25 January 2020, 14:10

The earthquake has killed 26 and left hundreds injured
The earthquake has killed 26 and left hundreds injured. Picture: PA Images

The death toll from an earthquake in eastern Turkey has reached 21 and is expected to rise, emergency officials said.

Over 1,000 people were injured in the disaster and rescue workers continue to search for 30 missing people, buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned the death toll could rise in coming days and emergency services were searching for people in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya.

Security forces are also assisting in the relief effort, distributing tents, beds and blankets throughout the night as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Families are taking shelter in community buildings after losing their homes in the quake
Families are taking shelter in community buildings after losing their homes in the quake. Picture: PA Images

Community buildings such as schools, sports halls, student dorms and mosques have been opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake hit.

Emre Gocer, whose family is being sheltered at a sports hall in the town of Sivrice, told reporters that the earthquake "was very severe, we desperately ran out (of our home)".

"We don't have a safe place to stay right now."

Earthquake monitoring centres gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 and registered a further 228 aftershocks in the hours after the disaster.

Rescue workers are searching for dozens of missing people after the disaster
Rescue workers are searching for dozens of missing people after the disaster. Picture: PA Images

Dozens of buildings were completely destroyed in the disaster and hundreds of other structures were damaged and made unsafe, said Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum.

Footage showed emergency workers removing two people from the wreckage of a collapsed building in the town of Gezin.

Another person was saved in the city of Elazig and two more from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

The virus has killed 41 people and reached France

Coronavirus death toll rises to 41 as it spreads to Europe

6 mins ago

Portsmouth: 'Concern' for mum after newborn baby found dead in street

20 mins ago

A Royal Marines recruit has died following a beach training accident

Royal Marine dies following beach training accident

36 mins ago

World News

See more World News

Coronavirus: China's history of building hospitals in times of crisis

2 hours ago

Coronavirus deaths rise to 41 in China as outbreak spreads to 11 other countries

10 hours ago

Turkey earthquake: Dozens still trapped as 20 killed and 500 injured

14 hours ago

The News Explained

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

2 days ago

People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug

3 days ago

Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

9 days ago