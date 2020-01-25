Turkey earthquake: Death toll climbs to 21 and hundreds injured

The earthquake has killed 26 and left hundreds injured. Picture: PA Images

The death toll from an earthquake in eastern Turkey has reached 21 and is expected to rise, emergency officials said.

Over 1,000 people were injured in the disaster and rescue workers continue to search for 30 missing people, buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned the death toll could rise in coming days and emergency services were searching for people in Elazig province and neighbouring Malatya.

Security forces are also assisting in the relief effort, distributing tents, beds and blankets throughout the night as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Families are taking shelter in community buildings after losing their homes in the quake. Picture: PA Images

Community buildings such as schools, sports halls, student dorms and mosques have been opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake hit.

Emre Gocer, whose family is being sheltered at a sports hall in the town of Sivrice, told reporters that the earthquake "was very severe, we desperately ran out (of our home)".

"We don't have a safe place to stay right now."

Earthquake monitoring centres gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 and registered a further 228 aftershocks in the hours after the disaster.

Rescue workers are searching for dozens of missing people after the disaster. Picture: PA Images

Dozens of buildings were completely destroyed in the disaster and hundreds of other structures were damaged and made unsafe, said Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum.

Footage showed emergency workers removing two people from the wreckage of a collapsed building in the town of Gezin.

Another person was saved in the city of Elazig and two more from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.