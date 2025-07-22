‘Twinned with Epstein island’: Activists put up signs at Trump’s Scottish golf course ahead of visit

A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts.

The sign appears in a video posted on Instagram by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, captioned “Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland”.

The clip shows an anonymous person walking with the sign before placing it under the larger sign reading “Trump International Golf Links” at the entrance to the golf course.

“Trump is visiting Scotland this week,” the caption reads. “Here’s a special sign to welcome him when he arrives at his Aberdeen golf course.”

The sign seemingly refers to Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’, which his administration has said doesn’t exist, going against years of officials claiming it does.

Many, including those closest to the President, have accused him of “covering up” the client list in a bid to keep elites that used to associate with convicted sex trafficker and paedophile Epstein safe.

Trump himself has long been known as a close friend of Epstein’s, despite his recent statements claiming he was “not a fan” of the sex offender.

The US president is set to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland, to “refine” the trade deal between the UK and US.

But his visit has raised questions on whether police will be able to provide adequate security, amid reports of planned protests against the controversial president.

Scottish police have already requested help from police forces across the UK, as officers warn the force isn’t prepared..

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, said workforce agreements around health and safety may be breached during the visit.

But Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable has told LBC that all potential threats to Trump during his visit to the UK have been "fully assessed", as she warned Palestine Action activists will face the full force of the law at anticipated protests.

Speaking to LBC, Emma Bond said her team has been working with the Secret Service and the FBI to help keep Mr Trump safe during his three-day trip to Scotland, which kicks off on Friday.

“Anybody who looks at the geopolitical situation will know and recognise that he's a very significant figure. The importance of that is not lost on me as the officer with responsibility for the operation," she said.

It comes as campaigners from the Stop Trump Coalition warn they will march on the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh in large-scale protests against the US president's visit. Police believe that protesters will also hit the streets of Ayrshire and Glasgow.

Ms Bond, who is responsible for the presidential visit, reassured that Mr Trump will be kept safe amid the demonstrations, adding that protesters have every right to march peacefully.

“I'd just like to provide reassurance to the communities of Scotland, to the President himself, that actually we've got a policing plan that fully assesses the threat and I'm confident that we've mitigated the issues and that the President will be safe while he's in Scotland," she said.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump will visit his golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire between July 25 and 29.

He will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during his private trip.