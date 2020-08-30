Toddler hospitalised after falling from car

30 August 2020, 12:47

The toddler fell out of the car near Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington
The toddler fell out of the car near Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington. Picture: Google

By Ewan Quayle

Two men have been arrested and a toddler hospitalised after the child fell out of a car and was hit by another vehicle in east Lancashire.

The 20-month-old girl was found with head injuries and is believed to have fallen out of a car onto the road before being hit by another vehicle.

Police were called around 3pm on Saturday following reports of an incident at the junction of Eastgate and the exit to Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington.

The child was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital to establish the severity of her injuries.

Officers believe she fell from inside the rear door of a yellow Toyota Prius car before the collision with a maroon Peugeot.

Following further inquiries, two men, believed to be the driver and a passenger in the Toyota, were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 50s, was not injured and has not been arrested.

Police arrested the driver of the car with the toddler
Police arrested the driver of the car with the toddler. Picture: PA Images

Detective Inspector Paul Langley, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses following a road traffic accident in Accrington.

"A 20-month-old girl is believed to have fallen from inside a yellow Toyota Prius into the road before being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

"The girl is currently receiving medical treatment to establish the seriousness of the injuries.

"We would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen what happened or who have dashcam footage of the incident.

"Furthermore, if you saw the yellow Prius in the car park before the collision, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 392@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0904 of August 29.

