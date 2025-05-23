Two boys, 16 and 17, ‘riding same motorbike’ killed in crash with car

23 May 2025, 11:55

The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford
The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford. Picture: Google Street view

By Asher McShane

Two teenagers who were believed to have been riding the same motorbike have died in a crash.

The boys, 16 and 17, died in a crash with a sliver Vauxhall Viva last night, Greater Manchester Police said.

The boys were rushed to hospital after the crash but were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman aged 24, stayed at the scene and assisted officers with their inquiry.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Our specialist collision investigators are appealing for information after two teenagers died in a collision in Salford last night.

"It is believed the male teenagers were riding on the same motorbike on Lower Broughton Road at 8.20pm when it was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Viva as they attempted to turn into Clarence Street.

"Emergency services attended but sadly a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were later pronounced dead in hospital.

"The families of both victims are being supported by specialist officers as our investigation into the incident continues."

