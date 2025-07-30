Tragedy as two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown in front of their father while swimming off Spanish beach

British brothers have drowned while swimming on holiday in Spain. Picture: Google

By Danielle Desouza

Two young British brothers have died on a beach in Spain after facing difficulty when swimming in the sea.

The brothers, aged 11 and 13, drowned off Llarga beach in Salou, Tarragona, on Tuesday night, according to the Civil Protection force.

Their father, who was also in the water with his children, was rescued alive and was reported to have made a desperate attempt to save them.

The 112 emergency service operator first received a call at 8.47pm, sparking and large response and saw paramedics from the Medical Emergency System being sent to the scene alongside a team of psychologists to assist the grieving family.

Authorities said the deaths were the 15th and 16th fatalities on Catalan beaches since the summer campaign began officially on June 15.

Catalonia's Civil Protection said in a statement: "Two brothers, of British nationality and aged 11 and 13, drowned this evening on the Llarga beach in Salou (Tarragona).

"The father of the minors, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive.

"These are the 15th and 16th fatalities on Catalan beaches since the summer campaign officially began on June 15, a figure that already exceeds by five those registered in the same period last summer (11).

"The emergency telephone number 112 received the warning at 8.47pm. Seven land units of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) intervened in the incident, as well as a team of psychologists activated by the same service to assist the relatives."

The British family involved are understood to be staying at the Hotel Best Negresco.

Two British brothers have died while on holiday in Spain. Picture: Alamy

A source at the hotel told The Sun: "The hotel is doing all it can at the moment to assist the family.

"The children’s father is here at the moment and is not in hospital. The hotel found out yesterday what had happened.

"Everyone at the hotel is distraught."

Salou Town Hall has organised a minute’s silence which will take place just before midday local time on Wednesday.

Yellow flags, which urges bathers to be cautious when swimming, had been erected throughout the day on Tuesday on some beaches.