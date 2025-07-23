Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge. Picture: Google

By Josef Al Shemary

Two people have died and two people have been seriously injured in a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Police have cordoned off the scene in Maguiresbridge, a village about 75 miles southwest of Belfast.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Drummeer Road at 8.21 AM on Wednesday, including police, paramedics and an air ambulance

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen expressed her deep shock at the incident, saying: "Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time.”

"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation,” the Sinn Fein representative said.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

"I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson confirmed that two people died in the shooting, and two others were taken to hospital for treatment after being seriously injured.

"We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public," they added.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “heartbroken” at the news of the shooting.

I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news from Maguiresbridge today.



My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community.



I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) July 23, 2025

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community,” she wrote online.

"I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another though this incredibly difficult time.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene after receiving a 999 call reporting the shooting.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Air Ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by Ambulance," they said.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine described a truly shocking incident which has "stunned the entire community".

"The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning," she said.

"My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

"This morning I was speaking to police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene. I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations."