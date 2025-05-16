Two firefighters and man killed in Bicester blaze named by police

Damaged buildings following a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The two firefighters and a member of the public who tragically died in a blaze in Bicester yesterday have been named by police.

The firefighters who died are Jennie Logan, 30, of Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, and Martyn Sadler, 38, of both Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue and The London Fire Brigade.

The member of public who died is David Chester, 57, from Bicester.

Two other firefighters were injured tackling the blaze and are being treated in hospital.

Dozens of firefighters were sent to tackle the fire which broke out around 6.30pm yesterday evening at a motoring and aviation heritage site in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police have launched an unexplained death investigation, led by the Major Crime Team. It is currently not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Police officers will be at the scene for a number of days to ensure the public remain safe.

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Bicester. Picture: Social Media

Speaking to LBC on Friday morning, local resident Jane described the fire as "huge" and said the scale of it was unlike anything she'd seen before.

She said: "The amount of the smell and the blackness of the smoke was horrific — we’ve never experienced anything like it."

The fire and rescue service is still at the scene, dampening down the fire. Once the scene is safe, investigators will be able to carry out enquiries at the location.

A large number of floral tributes have now been laid outside Bicester fire station.

Cards read: “Our hearts have broken for the loss of two heroes. All our love and prayers.

“With deepest sympathy and condolences to the friends, family, loved ones and colleagues.

A message left from Thames Valley Police reads: “To my Red Light Family, in memory of two heroes. With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Always in our thoughts, your Blue Light Family (TVP)”

Floral tributes are seen outside Bicester Fire Station following a fire at Bicester Motion. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police, Tim Metcalfe, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan of the Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Martyn Sadler of the London Fire Brigade, and member of the public, David Chester, who have died in this incident.”

Sir Keir Starmer branded the deaths of the two firefighters “devastating news”.

Commenting after hearing that two firefighters had died, the Prime Minister added: "The bravery of our firefighters is astounding.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Rob MacDougall, speaks to the media outside at Bicester Motion. Picture: Alamy

MP for Bicester and Woodstock Calum Miller said in a statement: “I am heartbroken to learn that three people lost their lives in the fire yesterday at Bicester Motion.

“My deep condolences go to the family and friends who are now grieving their loss.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of our firefighters and emergency services. It is terrible that two fire officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The death of colleagues will be felt by all in the fire service family and I am holding them in my thoughts. This is a devastating moment for our community. I know it will express its support and care for all those affected.”