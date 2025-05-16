Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester. Picture: Alamy / Matthew Barber

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died following a fire at a former RAF airfield in Bicester.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital following the blaze, the council added on Friday morning, as a police cordon remains in place around the Bicester Motion warehouse.

Dozens of firefighters were seen to tackle the blaze which broke out overnight at a motoring and aviation heritage site in Oxfordshire, with ten fire and rescue crews in attendance.

The fire prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Four crews remain at the scene, with the blaze now brought under control.

Huge smoke plumes of "black" smoke could be seen erupting from the warehouse, located close to the airfield, according to bystanders.

An awful situation in Bicester this evening at Bicester Heritage. Officers from Thames Valley Police are assisting Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service in dealing with the significant incident. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Ou3nWCrZw — Matthew Barber (@matthew_barber) May 15, 2025

The site, a historic RAF base, is now used on a commercial basis for automotive and motor industry businesses.

Bicester Motion confirmed on Thursday evening that emergency services had been called to its site, with the fire thought to have started at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

In a statement on Friday, Bicester Motion said: "We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

"There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

"We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

"The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming. We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.

Grab from PA video of emergency services at the scene after a large fire broke out at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base in Oxfordshire, with witnesses reporting loud explosions and thick black smoke billowing from the site. Picture: Alamy

"The strength and kindness of the Bicester community, of which we are proud members, has truly shown itself.

"The site will remain closed over the weekend as we continue to work closely with the emergency services.

"Thank you for your understanding at this time."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned local residents to close windows and consider turning off air-conditioning.

In a post shared to social media, they said: "We're aware of an incident in Bicester which has caused a smoke plume to develop."

"Our current advice is go in stay in and close windows and doors. Make sure to close windows and doors and consider turning off air-conditioning."

Two firefighters among three dead, with two seriously injured following fire at former RAF airfield in Bicester. Picture: Social Media

Cllr Sam Holland, Local Councillor for Bicester East on Bicester Town Council, told LBC News: "The smoke has been billowing and seen from across the town."

He was unable to say whether there are hazardous substances at the site or not.

An investigation is now underway, with a no-fly zone in place at the location.