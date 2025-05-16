Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

16 May 2025, 09:43 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 10:41

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester
Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester. Picture: Alamy / Matthew Barber

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died following a fire at a former RAF airfield in Bicester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital following the blaze, the council added on Friday morning, as a police cordon remains in place around the Bicester Motion warehouse.

Dozens of firefighters were seen to tackle the blaze which broke out overnight at a motoring and aviation heritage site in Oxfordshire, with ten fire and rescue crews in attendance.

The fire prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Four crews remain at the scene, with the blaze now brought under control.

Huge smoke plumes of "black" smoke could be seen erupting from the warehouse, located close to the airfield, according to bystanders.

Read more: Pictured: Ukrainian man charged over arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

Read more: 13 injured after car plows into crowd of football fans at Espanyol-Barcelona derby

The site, a historic RAF base, is now used on a commercial basis for automotive and motor industry businesses.

Bicester Motion confirmed on Thursday evening that emergency services had been called to its site, with the fire thought to have started at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

In a statement on Friday, Bicester Motion said: "We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

"There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

"We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

"The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming. We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.

Grab from PA video of emergency services at the scene after a large fire broke out at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base in Oxfordshire, with witnesses reporting loud explosions and thick black smoke billowing from the site.
Grab from PA video of emergency services at the scene after a large fire broke out at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base in Oxfordshire, with witnesses reporting loud explosions and thick black smoke billowing from the site. Picture: Alamy

"The strength and kindness of the Bicester community, of which we are proud members, has truly shown itself.

"The site will remain closed over the weekend as we continue to work closely with the emergency services.

"Thank you for your understanding at this time."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned local residents to close windows and consider turning off air-conditioning.

In a post shared to social media, they said: "We're aware of an incident in Bicester which has caused a smoke plume to develop."

"Our current advice is go in stay in and close windows and doors. Make sure to close windows and doors and consider turning off air-conditioning."

Two firefighters among three dead, with two seriously injured following fire at former RAF airfield in Bicester
Two firefighters among three dead, with two seriously injured following fire at former RAF airfield in Bicester. Picture: Social Media

Cllr Sam Holland, Local Councillor for Bicester East on Bicester Town Council, told LBC News: "The smoke has been billowing and seen from across the town."

He was unable to say whether there are hazardous substances at the site or not.

An investigation is now underway, with a no-fly zone in place at the location.

Latest News

See more Latest News

More adults than previously thought are likely to have been victims of domestic abuse.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, latest figures reveal
Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere

The best Mission Impossible premiere pictures as celebs join Tom Cruise on red carpet

Statue of John Francis Leslie outside Plymouth's stadium

Blue plaque honour for first black footballer called up by England

A vandalised 20mph road sign on February 22, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.

'Ridiculous': Backlash as road safety campaigners call for 10 mph speed limit on city roads
Tom Fletcher of McFly performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on May 2, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'
Rory McIlroy (NIR) plays his tee shot at the 5th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025.

Rory McIlroy off the pace after error-strewn first round at US PGA Championship

World News

See more World News

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings

1 hour ago

Thirteen people were left injured after a car crashed into a crowd of football fans outside the derby match between Espanyol and Barcelona on Thursday.

13 injured after car plows into crowd of football fans at Espanyol-Barcelona derby

2 hours ago

A close-up of the collapsed building with a crane and rescuers at the State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district.'' On March 28, 2025.

Construction mogul and dozen others surrender to police after Bangkok high-rise collapsed in earthquake, killing 92

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News