Two major motorways closed after human remains found on the road as drivers stuck for hours

22 February 2025, 22:31

The M4 and the M48 have both been closed this evening after multiple people reported seeing a body on the road.
The M4 and the M48 have both been closed this evening after multiple people reported seeing a body on the road. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The M4 and the M48 have both been closed this evening after multiple people reported seeing a body on the road.

Police received multiple reports this evening that there was a body between junctions 20 and 21 of the M4, between Almondsbury and Awkley, at around 6:40 pm.

Sections of the M4 and the M48 are expected to stay closed until later tonight, or most likely early on Sunday morning, Avon and Somerset police said.

The closures will probably lead to increased delays for those going to or from Wales tonight, as police have shut the road on the English side of the Prince of Wales Bridge and the Severn Bridge.

The roads are expected to remain closed until early on Sunday morning.
The roads are expected to remain closed until early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are under way to identify the deceased and notify next of kin, while an investigation to establish how the person came to be on the motorway continues.

"Police are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along that stretch of the M4 has any relevant information or dashcam footage."

Officers are reportedly trying to identify the person and get in touch with their next of kin.

Police have asked anyone with further information or dashcam footage of the incident that led up to the body ending up on the road to contact them.

