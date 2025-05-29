Homes evacuated after two men found dead in same street just days apart

29 May 2025, 11:40 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 11:44

Gatesgarth Close, Scarborough.
Gatesgarth Close, Scarborough. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A residential street has been partially evacuated after two men were found dead in separate houses just days apart.

Two men, aged 49 and 69, died just five days apart in "unexplained" circumstances on Gatesgarth Close, Scarborough.

Police first attended the scene on May 21 following the death of a 49-year-old man.

Just days later, North Yorkshire Police arrived on the street again to attend a nearby house, where they found a 69-year-old man dead.

Close up of North Yorkshire Police force sign on a vehicle car van England UK United Kingdom
Close up of North Yorkshire Police force sign on a vehicle car van England UK United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

The police force has now evacuated a number of houses on the street, with officers saying the move was taken as a precaution.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased's homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.

"Our thoughts remain with the men's families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.

"Our thanks go to local residents for their patience and understanding while we work at the scene."

Officers told locals they may see police in "full protective clothing and specialist equipment" while investigating the mystery deaths.

Police added: "This is a precautionary measure until we know more about how the men died.

"We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time."

