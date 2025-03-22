Two men sentenced after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' to 'boost stamina'

Two men sentenced after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' to 'boost stamina' in fighting ring. Picture: RSPCA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two men have been sentenced in court after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' as part of an illegal bird fighting ring.

Hugh Steele, 53, and Douglas Price, 34, were found to have kept the animals with the sole purpose of running a cockfighting ring, a court heard.

RSPCA members raided the gated, residential site in Poplar Meadow, Lincolnshire, last May alongside Lincolnshire Police over concerns for the animals' welfare.

Upon entering residential outbuildings, inspectors found a range of paraphernalia, including a bag of metal fighting spurs which are attached to the animals to inflict maximum damage, as well as a circular treadmill designed for the fighting birds.

The equipment is thought to have been used by the pair to boost the animals' stamina in the ring.

According to inspectors, the animals injuries were consistent with a lack of food and water or being kept in a dark room for a prolonged period of time.

Steele professed his remorse at the ring, claiming he only bought the cockerels during lockdown when he had throat cancer.

He admitted to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 – namely being present at a cock fight, failing to get veterinary treatment for a bird’s wounds and failing to treat several others for mites.

Price admitted two offences under the same Act – keeping cockerels for the purpose of fighting and failing to provide adequate food for birds or investigate their poor condition.

RSPCA investigators told the court they searched the residential site, Poplar Meadow, last May accompanied by Lincolnshire Police and two vets.

Appearing for sentencing on March 11, the two men were handed ten week jail terms suspended for 12 months and each were ordered to pay £1,000 in costs, alongside 150 hours of unpaid work.

One officer said in a statement: "I saw a cockerel treadmill. This was cylindrical and in the shape of a ferris wheel.

"It is an item I recognise as used to condition and train cockerels to increase their fitness and stamina.

"Another said the building contained a ‘portable cockfighting pit, large working exercise wheel, human treadmill, egg incubator, cockfighting venue t-shirts and veterinary products, many of which were foreign and some specifically related to cockfighting".

A vet’s statement outlined that ten out of 92 enclosures were too small, 46 were too dark and 77 too unclean to house the animals.

They said: "Birds were not being inspected for injury, poor condition or skin issues as these were apparent on examination of many animals with no apparent remedial treatment.

"Additionally, 23 chickens had current wounds, bruising or significant historic scarring noted on examination which would be considered an unusually high level of traumatic injury for domestic poultry."