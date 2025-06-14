Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

Dunkeswell Aerodrome. Picture: Google Street View

By Alice Brooker

Two skydivers have been pronounced dead in what has been described as a "tragic accident" at an airfield in Devon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at around 1pm on Friday following concerns for the welfare of two people, who were reportedly in a tandem jump.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and their families have been informed.

"Scene guards remain in place at the airfield and inquiries are ongoing by the relevant agencies," a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said, urging anyone who may have information that could help to come forward.

Read more: 'Cover-ups' and 'mistruths' surrounding care of Nottingham attack killer, Barnaby Webber's mother claims

Read more: Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

In a statement sent to its members, and seen by DevonLive, chief executive Robert Gibson confirmed it had been "notified of a tragic accident in which two jumpers lost their lives".

"Our deepest condolences go to their families, friends and the entire skydiving community," it said.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected at this difficult time.”

The incident took place at an aerodrome site in Devon. Picture: Alamy

A British Skydiving board of inquiry will investigate the accident, it added.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said: “We are aware of the incident and of our thoughts are of course with the friends and family at this difficult time.”

The CAA however added they could not comment any further due to the ongoing investigation.

They said: “We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”

Standing at 839ft above sea level, it is the highest licensed airfield in the UK and was originally established as a US naval base during the Second World War.