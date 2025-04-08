Two teenage boys charged after seat thrown from third floor of Westfield shopping centre

8 April 2025, 14:11 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 14:57

Westfield Stratford City shopping centre
Westfield Stratford City shopping centre. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two teenagers have been charged after a seat was thrown from the third floor of a Westfield shopping centre in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

The teens were arrested on Tuesday, 4 March following reports of furniture being thrown from the top level of Westfield in Stratford on Saturday, 1 March.

Newham police, in east London, said at the time of the arrest: "This was a serious incident and we would encourage anyone who may have further information to contact the police."

Westfield Stratford is the largest shopping centre in the UK.

The pair will appear at Stratford Youth Court on May 6.

