Two teenagers killed in late-night Wrexham motorbike crash

23 March 2025, 07:03

The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton.
The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton. Picture: Google maps

By Henry Moore

Two teenagers have died in a late-night motorbike crash in Wrexham.

The driver and his pillion passenger were both killed in the collision, as police investigate what caused the fatal crash.

Both teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were taken to hospital in Wrexham but died of their injuries.

Police were notified by the ambulance service of a single-vehicle crash involving a yellow Honda 125cc motorcycle in Wrexham Road, New Broughton, shortly before 11pm on Friday, North Wales Police said.

The families of both teenagers have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Liam Morris, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our profound sympathies are with all affected by this tragic incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area at around the time of the collision, or just prior, who has dashcam footage of a yellow motorcycle with two males onboard to contact us.

"We'd also like to thank those who stopped to help at the scene, and to motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed to allow our forensic collision investigators to carry out their initial inquiries."

The road between Coed Efa lane and Dale Road was closed following the crash, but has since reopened.

Anybody with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact officers through the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000236736.

