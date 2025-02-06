Two teens admit starting huge fire that 'ripped residents out of homes' during summer riots

James Evans, 19, left, and Justin Keeling (formerly Evans), 18, right, have admitted to starting a massive fire that sparked a mass evacuation. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

Two teenagers have admitted to starting a massive blaze at a former printworks during riots last summer, forcing a mass evacuation and widespread disruption.

James Evans, 19, and Justin Keeling (formerly Evans), 18, set a large pile of cardboard on fire at the former factory in Crewe, Cheshire, on the afternoon of Friday 9 August 2024.

Flames reportedly spread rapidly before a major incident was declared.

The huge blaze forced five streets with over 350 people to evacuate as their homes were at risk, with some properties damaged.

Firefighters across Cheshire battled to extinguish the flames, remaining at the scene for several days.

The evacuees had to stay in leisure centres or with friends and family as the blazed raged on.Some families have still not been able to return to their homes, according to the Cheshire Constabulary.

Flames reportedly spread rapidly before a major incident was declared. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

The teens later walked to Keeling's home after setting the building alight and were "laughing and joking along the way", police said.

When officers arrived to manage the crowds and put cordons in place, Keeling was reportedly among the crowd of onlookers.

He laughed at the police, swore at them and shouted for people to riot as he told officers to move away, the force said.

Keeling was even reportedly interviewed by the BBC at the time, in which he claimed he was devastated, shocked, confused and annoyed by the incident.

Several days later, he admitted to a friend that he was inside the building with two others and police were informed. He was arrested and then released on bail, as were the other two suspects.

Days later a video filmed by him was discovered on his seized mobile phone by police.

Footage filmed inside showed a large amount of cardboard in the building- with flames raging through the room.

The three men were then re-arrested that day on suspicion of arson being reckless to endanger life. Several terraced houses surround the disused industrial site near Crewe town centre.

Evans and Keeling pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

A third suspect was found not guilty on February 3.

Keeling also admitted to perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.Evans and Keeling have been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 14 April.

DC Mike Edwards said:“This incident ripped residents out of the comfort of their own homes. The men’s cowardice, ideocracy and selfishness put residents in significant danger.

“Their actions put a substantial strain on the police service and could have put people who needed police at that time in danger or harm. Thankfully, other officers from the surrounding areas assisted Crewe LPU during this time.

“The fire also left officers with considerable health issues and caused them to have time off work. All thanks to the act of three individuals.”

