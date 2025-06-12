Two women dead after 'incident' in Snowdonia National Park

12 June 2025, 18:52 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 18:55

Walker looking out over the peak of Yr Aran and a fog filled Nant Gwynant Valley
Walker looking out over the peak of Yr Aran and a fog filled Nant Gwynant Valley. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two women have died after being pulled from the water in Eryri National Park, more commonly known as Snowdonia.

North Wales Police were called to the scene at 9:31pm on Wednesday following reports that a woman had been pulled from the water while another was said to be in the pools on the Watkin Path in Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd.

The second woman was pulled from the water, but despite efforts from emergency service workers, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.

The Watkin Path, Snowdonia National Park
The Watkin Path, Snowdonia National Park. Picture: Alamy

A Llanberis mountain rescue team was sent to the area along with an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson, of North Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.

“An investigation to establish what happened is now underway.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm last night, they are urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 25000480868.”

The coroner has been informed.

