Two women and two children die in house fire in south-east London

19 November 2021, 00:36 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 00:41

Two women and two children have died in a fire
Two women and two children have died in a fire. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Two women and two children have died in a fire at a house in south-east London, the London Fire Brigade has said.

Four people have died after being rescued from the first floor of a building in Bexley Health.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said the fire at a property in Hamilton Road, Bexleyheath, south east London, on Thursday was a "truly terrible incident".

Two women and two children were rescued from the first floor of the building but all died at the scene, London Fire Brigade confirmed.

One man left the property before firefighters arrived and has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Mr Roe said: "This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time."

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the blaze.

The brigade was called shortly before 8.30pm and the fire was extinguished by 9.45pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is being updated.

