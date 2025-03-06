UK aid workers caught in Russian missile attack on hotel in Ukraine - as four people killed in strike

6 March 2025, 09:18 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 09:51

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile struck an 'ordinary hotel' in Kryvyi Rih
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile struck an 'ordinary hotel' in Kryvyi Rih. Picture: X/VolodymyrZelenskyy

By Will Conroy

UK aid workers narrowly escaped a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Ukraine which has killed four people, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukraine president said in a post on social media that the ballistic missile struck an "ordinary hotel" in Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and injuring 30 more.

He said that aid workers of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom had checked into the hotel but survived the strike after leaving their rooms before the attack.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media: "A ballistic missile struck an ordinary hotel. Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom – had checked into the hotel.

"They survived because they managed to get down from their rooms in time. Unfortunately, four people were killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy accompanied the statement with a video showing the remains of the hotel and rescue workers helping the injured.

The Ukraine president said a rescue operation took place overnight and thanked the country's emergency services for their efforts.

This attack was just one of a series of overnight Russian strikes with the Ukraine Air Force saying they shot down 68 of 112 Russian night-time drone attacks.

Deaths of civilians have been reported from the Donetsk region and the north-eastern city of Sumy.

Zelenskyy's full statement read: "All night, a rescue operation continued in Kryvyi Rih at the site of a Russian missile strike. A ballistic missile struck an ordinary hotel.

"Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom – had checked into the hotel. They survived because they managed to get down from their rooms in time. Unfortunately, four people were killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

"In total, more than 30 people were injured, and all have received the necessary medical assistance. Many civilian buildings around the hotel were also damaged."

He added: "Rescue workers are still on-site, and all emergency services continue to operate. I thank everyone who is on duty these days and nights, working and serving to save lives. My gratitude goes out to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, medical workers, emergency responders, and all those whose work helps save lives.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life."

It comes as Zelensky prepares for a summit with European leaders in Brussels later on Thursday.

On Monday, the US suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine and military aid, including equipment that is already in Poland.

On Wednesday night, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "I want to believe the US will stay at our side, but we must be ready if that is not the case"

