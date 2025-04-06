UK bans fake reviews and hidden fees in new law to protect online shoppers

A law that bans fake reviews and so called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A law that bans fake reviews and so-called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Administration fees and ticking booking fees must now be included in the headline price.

However, the law does not cover optional fees such as airline seats and baggage upgrades for flights.

The use or commissioning of fake reviews has also been banned.

Going forward, online platforms will have to take steps to prevent and remove fake consumer reviews from their websites.

Consumers spend £2.2 billion on hidden fees every year, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Read more: Prices ‘pushed higher’ and warnings of job losses as National Insurance rise comes into effect

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer vows to 'shelter' British firms from the 'storm' of Donald Trump's tariffs

A report for the department in 2023 found that 45% of providers in the entertainment sector included at least one mandatory "dripped" fee.

It was closely followed by the holiday and hospitality sector, which saw 21% of providers include a mandatory additional fee.

Justin Madders, minister for competition and markets, said: "From today consumers can confidently make purchases knowing they are protected against fake reviews and dripped pricing.

"These changes will give consumers more power and control over their hard-earned cash, as well as help to establish a level playing field by deterring bad actors that undercut compliant businesses."

The measures come under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill approved by Parliament last year.