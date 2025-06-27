UK bracing for biggest flying ant day in years, say experts

Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Britain is bracing for the biggest Flying Ant Day in recent years in a matter of days, experts have warned.

Every year, the UK is swarmed by an army of flying ants in its when millions of winged insects swarm the skies.

But in just a few days time, the UK could experience the largest influx in recent years.

Experts at Bestantsuk said : "Flying Ant Day in 2025 is predicted to occur earlier than usual, with peak activity anticipated around 22 and 25 of July."

They warned that initial waves begin to appear Britain's major cities from June due to the warming effect of big buildings and populations.

Bestantsuk added: "Urban areas experience earlier flying ant emergencies due to the heat island effect.

"Cities maintain higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas, creating conditions that trigger premature ant colony activities, particularly in places like London."

A large number of winged ants were seen emerging from their nests in Hampshire , England, UK. Picture: Alamy

According to Rentokil, the high humidity levels this summer are ideal the perfect breeding ground for ant swarms.

Despite the name, Flying Ant Day actually takes place over a several days, around 45.

It peaks on two or three days when conditions are ideal for massive swarms.

Flying queens, typically larger, and smaller male flying ants all set-up new colonies.

Scientists say ants can be useful weather forecasters in the short-term as they choose a warm and calm day to travel.

Paul Blackhurst, Technical Academy Head at Rentokil Pest Control, said: "Experts warn that this year could see larger-than-usual swarms of flying ants, as we approach Flying Ant Day, also known as the nuptial flight, and sometimes nicknamed 'flant day'.

"This natural event, when vast numbers of winged ants, known as alates, take to the skies at once in search of mates from other colonies, could be one of the most prolific for years.

"The alternating wet and warm weather we have been experiencing recently is creating the perfect conditions for larger-than-usual swarms, as humidity is important in keeping the ants' wings and bodies moist during flight and 'mating on the wing'."