Over two million people 'in urgent need of NHS dental care' amid warnings of desperate patients pulling own teeth

27 February 2025, 05:31

The UK needs more NHS dentist appointments, an industry body has warned
The UK needs more NHS dentist appointments, an industry body has warned. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More than two million people in the UK urgently need an NHS dental appointment, an industry body has warned.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said that leaving hundreds of thousands of people in England without access to NHS urgent dental care could mean people turn to "Victorian-era" solutions to dental problems.

The association highlighted reports of people pulling out their own teeth and patients left needing emergency surgery due to untreated dental infections.

NHS England calculations estimate that there are 2.2 million people who need treatment but are unable to get an NHS dental appointment, the BDA said.

The association said that this means that the Government pledge to deliver 700,000 extra urgent appointments will cover just under a third of this unmet need.

An NHS England letter, sent to local health leaders, states: "This calculation gives a total estimate of 2.2 million people each year (3.5% of the population) who are currently unable to get an NHS dentist appointment, and who have a treatment need. It is assumed that these are the people who would require urgent care appointments."

Read more: NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

Read more: More than 5 million Brits living without dentist as NHS services dry up throughout England

'Those old horror stories of Victorian barbershop dentists with people getting savaged will come to fruition' says dentist Paul Woodhouse

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Social Care said that it was rolling out the new appointments from April - a key part of Labour's manifesto commitments on health.

The appointments will be targeted at so-called "dental deserts" - areas where patients particularly struggle to access NHS dentists.

Each local health body has been given a target of urgent appointments to roll out, based on estimated local levels of unmet need for urgent NHS care.

Shiv Pabary, chair of the BDA's General Dental Practice Committee, said: "So, it seems a new Government discovered the need for urgent care, but chose just to cover a third of it. This is austerity on stilts.

"Rather than eliminating DIY dentistry, the Treasury is ensuring we keep seeing horrors that belong in the Victorian era.

"Ministers have a moral responsibility to ensure no patient is ever left in this position."

Iain Dale caller had to wait 2.5 years to see a dentist

It comes as a new poll by the dental arm of the Medical Protection Society, Dental Protection, found that almost two thirds (63%) of dental professionals are frequently "burnt out and exhausted".

A survey of 1,600 Dental Protection members, including dentists, dental nurses, hygienists and therapists - also found that 50% say they feel under pressure to take on extra work.

Some dental workers who took part in the survey described working "excessive hours" to try to meet demand for NHS appointments.

Others talked about staff shortages, a "target-driven culture", and financial concerns due to the current reimbursement rates paid by the Government for NHS treatment - which they say are not meeting operational costs, Dental Protection said.

Yvonne Shaw, from Dental Protection, said: "It is troubling to see that such a high proportion of dental professionals are burnt out and exhausted, and the degree to which their mental wellbeing is compromised.

"The Government is expected to set out a 10-year NHS strategy this year and a key plank must be providing a clear timetable for NHS (dental) contract reform."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "NHS dentistry is broken after years of neglect.

"We are committed to rebuilding it, and delivering an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments is just a first step.

"We are also reforming the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services and tackle regional disparities, and our 'golden hello' scheme to recruit dentists to areas in need has hundreds of posts advertised."

Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there's no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer to warn Trump that US security 'backstop' is vital to stop Putin attacking Ukraine again
NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Met Police publish new 'Stop and Search Charter' in a bid to increase transparency

New world order: Starmer juggles looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

New world order: Starmer to juggle looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington
Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there's no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer insists he can trust Trump and 'there's no issue between us' on Ukraine ahead of White House talks

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

5 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Donald Trump (R), are expected to strike a deal on Friday.

Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' as Trump confirms 'very big agreement'

14 hours ago

Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations

15 hours ago

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

