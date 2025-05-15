Breaking News

Keir Starmer steps up migrant crackdown as he announces 'return hubs' for failed asylum seekers

15 May 2025

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with a drone operator as he is shown the procedures carried out by search teams as they check vehicles arriving in the ferry port from Italy, in Tirana, Albania, Thursday
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with a drone operator as he is shown the procedures carried out by search teams as they check vehicles arriving in the ferry port from Italy, in Tirana, Albania, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK to send failed asylum seekers to 'return hubs' in third countries ahead of deportation, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

The 'return hubs' for failed asylum seekers comes as the Government seeks to crack down on small boats crossing the Channel.

On a trip to Albania on Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer announced that the Government would begin exploring the possibility of sending failed asylum seekers for processing in third countries prior to deportation.

Speaking on Thursday, Starmer said: “What now we want to do and are having discussions of, talks of, is return hubs, which is where someone has been through the system in the UK, they need to be returned and we have to make sure they’re returned effectively and we’ll do that, if we can, through return hubs.”

The Government would not comment on which countries would be involved in the talks, but the subject is understood to not be on the agenda for the Prime Minister’s meetings in Tirana on Thursday.

The announcement comes in the same week that the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats passed 12,000 for the year, putting 2025 on course to be a record year for crossings.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed prior to being shown the procedures carried out by search teams as they check vehicles arriving in the ferry port from Italy, in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is welcomed prior to being shown the procedures carried out by search teams as they check vehicles arriving in the ferry port from Italy, in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said establishing return hubs would not be a “silver bullet” for halting the crossings.

But combined with other measures to tackle smuggling gangs and return those with no right to be in the UK, it would “allow us to bear down on this vile trade and make sure that we stop those people crossing the Channel”.

If established, the return hubs will target failed asylum seekers who are seeking to frustrate their deportation or have lost their paperwork.

By removing them to another country, the Government hopes to reduce their ability to find other reasons to prevent deportation, such as starting a family.

It is also expected to act as a deterrent to further crossings, but differs from the previous government’s Rwanda scheme as it would only apply to failed asylum seekers who have exhausted their avenues for appeal.

Officials will conduct negotiations with potential host countries over the coming months.

Italy currently operates a similar programme with Albania, sending failed asylum seekers to the country while they await deportation.

The Italian scheme was intended to provide offshore processing for migrants, but that plan has been held up by legal action.

London, England, UK. 14th May, 2025. British Prime Minister KEIR STARMER leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London.
London, England, UK. 14th May, 2025. British Prime Minister KEIR STARMER leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London. Picture: Alamy

While in Tirana, the Prime Minister is also expected to announce further cooperation with Albania on tackling illegal migration and organised crime alongside his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama.

This is set to include plans to help ensure returned migrants stay in Albania rather than try to enter the UK again – the so-called “revolving door problem”.

Migration is also likely to feature during talks at the European Political Community summit in Tirana on Friday, along with discussion of defence and Ukraine.

