UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025, official figures show

15 May 2025, 07:10 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 09:23

By Shannon Cook

Bank Of England In The City Of London
Bank Of England In The City Of London. Picture: Getty

The UK economy grew at the fastest rate in a year over the first quarter of 2025, in a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, new official figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This means it came in ahead of economists’ expectations of 0.6% growth for the quarter.

It was also the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9%.

Growth was driven by the country’s dominant services sector, which was strengthening in the opening months of the year despite some businesses warning that they were grappling with rising costs.

Ms Reeves said the figures “show the strength and potential of the UK economy”.

“Up against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices now in the national interest,” she said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the figures showed he was meeting his goal of having the highest growth in the G7 group of advanced economies.

Read more: Reeves hails pension funds’ vow to invest billions in UK infrastructure schemes

Read more: Take on Apple and Google to boost UK economy, think tank says

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Picture: PA Wire

“But I know the Tory cost-of-living crisis isn’t over – we will go further and faster to deliver for working people,” Sir Keir said.

Ms Reeves acknowledged that there was “more to do”, with the latest ONS figures covering the period before tax rises and US President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements.

Company national insurance contributions increased from April, which some economists have said will force firms to cut jobs.

And the US has imposed a 10% blanket tariff on most UK goods entering the world’s biggest economy, which is expected to directly impact exporters and has led to heightened uncertainty affecting businesses and households.

The latest figures show that economic growth slowed to 0.2% in March, from 0.5% in February, as activity among UK factories began to slump.

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride pointed out that both the Office for Budget Responsibility and the International Monetary Fund had downgraded short-term growth forecasts on the back of tariff uncertainty.

“Labour inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7, but their decisions have put that progress at risk,” he said, adding that national insurance hikes – which he branded as “jobs tax” – were making people worse off.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy grew strongly in the first quarter of the year, largely driven by services, though production also grew significantly, after a period of decline.

“Growth in services was broad based, with wholesale, retail and computer programming all having a strong quarter as did car leasing and advertising.

“These were only slightly offset by falls in education, telecoms and legal services.”

The services sector jumped by 0.7% over the quarter, compared with the last three months of 2024, with administrative and support service activities surging by 3.3%.

Retail trade increased by 1.4% over the quarter, while sports and recreation activities picked up by 5.8% in March as warmer weather swept across the UK.

Consumer-facing services rose by 0.9% in the first quarter, indicating relative strength among households ahead of a swathe of bills rising from April, including energy and water.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the first-quarter data shows “the economy holding up well heading into the trade war”, which is expected to “hurt growth in 2025 and 2026”.

“The UK’s new trade deal with the US rules out the worst-case scenario for tariffs, at least for now,” he added.

“But we think the radical uncertainty unleashed by the trade war will persist, weighing on investment and consumer confidence.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

File handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing a baby boy, known as Baby Harry, who was found abandoned in a park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow, east London, on September 17, 2017.

Hunt to find mother of three children abandoned in London across eight years narrowed down to just 400 homes
The overhaul will link senior NHS pay to performance, mirroring practices in other sectors. Critics, including the Royal College of Nursing, warn it could demoralise frontline staff and deepen existing divides.

“Carrot and stick” NHS reform to offer £45k bonus for top managers – and dock £15k from failing chiefs
Fans could be toasting into the early hours this summer if England or Wales make it to the Women’s Euros final stages, with pubs allowed to open until 1am.

Late licences for Lionesses and Wales fans if teams reach Women’s Euros final stages

The findings suggest picky eaters at the age of 13 were more likely than non-picky children to avoid meat, fish and fruit in their packed lunches.

School dinners may encourage picky teenagers to eat better, study suggests

Scarlett Johansson was also critical of artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

Actor Scarlett Johansson has said filmmakers are being 'muzzled' by 'big tech guys'

Some 320 patients a week may have died needlessly in England last year.

320 A&E patients die needlessly every week linked to hospital bed waits

World News

See more World News

The passenger was travelling from Spain at the time - Airport Palma de Mallorca PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - Ryanair branded Boeing 737 NG / Max

Ryanair ordered to refund passenger £124 after court rules hand luggage is 'essential' and not an 'add-on' charge

48 mins ago

'Extreme winds' sank Bayesian superyacht killing Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others.

'Extreme winds' sank Bayesian superyacht killing Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others

7 hours ago

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will not attend Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on Thursday.

Putin and Trump will not attend Ukraine negotiations in Turkey despite Zelenskyy 'ready' for talks

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News