Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

Brits will be sent one of the biggest emergency alerts in UK history next month, as the Government continues to test the national public safety system. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Millions of Brits will be sent one of the biggest emergency alerts in UK history next month, as the Government continues to test its national public safety system.

On Sunday, September 7, at around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

These alerts are designed to save lives during national emergencies like storms, wildfires or other incidents.

The Government has previously used the system for real, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

The British government has started using the system after it was rolled out in other countries including Japan and the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December and a 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning in February last year.

“From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency,” Government Minister Pat McFadden said.

“Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history.

“Mark the date, spread the word and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.”

In addition to vibrations and a noise, mobile phone users will receive a message.

It will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.”