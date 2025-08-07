Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

7 August 2025, 10:36

A mobile phone displays the nationwide public alert system test message on April 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom
Brits will be sent one of the biggest emergency alerts in UK history next month, as the Government continues to test the national public safety system. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Millions of Brits will be sent one of the biggest emergency alerts in UK history next month, as the Government continues to test its national public safety system.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Sunday, September 7, at around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

These alerts are designed to save lives during national emergencies like storms, wildfires or other incidents.

The Government has previously used the system for real, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

Read more: Millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in government test

Read more: First migrants detained before being returned to France as part of new 'one in, one out' deal

The British government has started using the system after it was rolled out in other countries including Japan and the Netherlands.
The British government has started using the system after it was rolled out in other countries including Japan and the Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December and a 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning in February last year.

“From major storms to wildfires, this system could save your life in an emergency,” Government Minister Pat McFadden said.

“Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.

“This test will be one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history.

“Mark the date, spread the word and take a moment to think about how you would respond in a real emergency.”

In addition to vibrations and a noise, mobile phone users will receive a message.

It will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beef tallow french fries

Eating chips three times a week linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds

The Met police has vowed to tackle shop theft, after 12 individuals stole £60,000 worth of wine bottles, Ferrero Rochers and other expensive items from a large Tesco in Harringay.

Gang of 12 steals £60,000 of luxury goods from Tesco in just six weeks - as Met vows to crackdown on shoplifting
Alice Webb

Hundreds of women 'maimed' by botched cosmetic procedures since 2023, but no criminal charges
The wreckage of the RAF Chinook helicopter, which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994 killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts.

Families demand justice as 25,000 back petition over 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash 'cover-up'
Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

NHS faces mass exodus of doctors as one in five considers quitting the UK

The tribute featured an AI-generated video depicting the heavy metal icon laughing and taking selfies with other dead celebrities, including Freddie Mercury.

Rod Stewart under fire for bizarre AI-generated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

World News

See more World News

Humanitarian aid supplies dropped by air into Gaza

Just 1.5% of Gaza’s farmland usable after conflict as UN warns of ‘full-scale famine’

1 hour ago

Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was found dead on a boat called Ripple in an upmarket yacht club in the Hamptons

Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht inMystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

1 hour ago

Alec Luhn went missing on a solo hike in Norway

Journalist who vanished during solo hike found alive but seriously injured after nearly a week in the wilderness

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News