UK family of four and two others dead after collision in Portugal

Thetford Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to the Serrano family which died in a collision in Portugal. Picture: Thetford Town Youth Football Club/Facebook

By Rebecca Henrys

Four family members from the UK have died in a car crash whilst on holiday in Portugal, authorities have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Domingos Serrano, 55, Maria Serrano, 51, and their twin sons Domingos and Afonso, both 20, died when their hire car collided with another vehicle on a main road in Castro Verde.

It is believed that the 19-year-old girlfriend of one of the twins, who was travelling with the family, and a Portuguese man driving the other vehicle have also died.

The Serrano family are believed to have lived in Thetford, Norwich, but Domingos and Maria are originally from the Mourao region.

The Mourao authorities have declared two days of mourning.

Read more: CDC gunman believed Covid-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal, official says

Read more: White House 'considering' inviting Zelenskyy to Trump-Putin summit as Europeans present peace plan to Vance

The Serrano family died in a car srash on the IP2 main road in Castro Verde. Picture: Google Maps

In a statement, they said: "In the car there were four occupants, of Mouranese nature, and a young woman with affinity to the family.

"Residents in England, follow from Faro to Mourão, for the usual and deserved vacation.

"It is with great regret that the Municipality announces this information, offering its condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

Afonso and Domingos both played for Thetford Town Youth Football Club U18's team in recent years.

The club paid tribute to the family on Facebook: "Thetford Town Football Club would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the Serrano family and the local Portuguese community after the recent tragedy while on holiday.

"Afonso and Domingos were both an integral part of our U18's team in recent years, both brothers sadly passed away in Portugal with their parents and friends in a tragic car accident.

"The loss of this lovely family will leave a massive void in the local community."