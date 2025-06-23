UK flight bound for Doha forced to turn back after Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar

A Qatar Airways flight from Manchester was forced to divert earlier this evening. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Flights heading from the UK to the Qatari capital have been forced to divert after Iran launched strikes on a US military base in Qatar.

Qatar Airways flight QR28 made a U-turn over Turkey at around 6pm UK time and returned to Manchester Airport.

A flight departing London Heathrow was diverted back to the capital after reaching the Mediterranean Sea, according to FlightRadar24, and another flight from Edinburgh to Doha was diverted to Istanbul.

Iran launched a series of missiles at a US military base in Qatar this afternoon in what it said was retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. According to the Qatari government, the attacks on the US base in Qatar were thwarted by air defence systems.

Qatar closed its airspace shortly before the attack, forcing planes to divert. The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision a "precautionary measure" based on "recent developments in the region."

#Statement | Qatar's Relevant Authorities Announce Temporary Suspension of Air Traffic in Country's Airspace to Ensure Safety of Citizens, Residents, and Visitors#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/bGVOoE3iYR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 23, 2025

Qatar Airways announced on X at 7:30pm that it had temporarily suspended all flights. The airline said: "As a result of the closure of air traffic movement in the State of Qatar, we can confirm the temporary suspension of Qatar Airways flights."

"We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted, and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens."

"The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

A screen grab taken from a video shows missiles over Doha, Qatar after Iran has launched an operation targeting a U.S. base. Picture: Getty

British Airways said earlier Monday it is cancelling its Doha flights through Wednesday due to safety concerns.

"As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority," the company said in a statement.

"We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation."

"We are offering a flexible booking policy for those customers who are booked onto services to Dubai and Doha and wish to change their dates of travel. Those due to travel between now and 24 June 2025 can rebook onto a later flight up to and including 6 July 2025, free of charge, by contacting us by phone."

Doha is a major travel hub and a stopping-off point for flights between Asia, Europe, and North America.