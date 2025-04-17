UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

17 April 2025, 15:08 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 16:16

JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.
By Lauren Lewis

The high street sports giant is also set to open 150 new stores and relocate or convert 100 more in the 2026 financial year.

The closures are not set to impact stories in the UK with most closures to be based in Eastern Europe, a statement from the company said.

A statement from the company, which has 444 stores in the UK, said: "We expect the trading environment in our key markets to be volatile throughout the year and we have started the year in line with our expectations. We note the proposed changes to tariffs announced last week. At this stage, the outcome of these developments is uncertain.

"We are in regular dialogue with our brand partners but it is too early to comment on the potential sector impact."

JD Sports CEO Régis Schultz added: “We have delivered a solid performance in a challenging market, with organic revenue growth of 5.8% for the year. This reflects the continued strength of our multi-channel consumer proposition and our growing international footprint.

“We remain focused on profitable growth and maintaining trading discipline, despite an environment that remains promotional and unpredictable in key markets. As we enter FY26, we do so with momentum in our core regions and a clear plan to unlock further scale and efficiency across the business.”

