UK inflation rises to 3% as households feel the squeeze

19 February 2025, 07:04 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 09:04

Price reduction. Shopping basket containing only reduced price food, England, UK
Price reduction. Shopping basket containing only reduced price food, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK's inflation rate has risen to 3% according to the latest figures, marking the highest level seen in nearly 10 months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest figure, released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), marks a rise of 0.5 per cent in the 12 months to January 2025.

The consumer prices index (CPI) stood at 2.5% in December.

Economists were expecting to see higher inflation, with the latest figure reflected in the higher cost of day-to-day purchases.

Following the news, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said she "knows that millions of families are struggling".

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves recording a broadcast clip in Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Thursday February 13, 2025.
Screen grab taken from PA Video of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves recording a broadcast clip in Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Thursday February 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

“Getting more money in people’s pockets is my number one mission," the Chancellor said.

"Since the election we’ve seen year on year wages after inflation growing at their fastest rate – worth an extra £1,000 a year on average – but I know that millions of families are still struggling to make ends meet.

"That’s why we’re going further and faster to deliver economic growth," she continued.

"By taking on the blockers to get Britain building again, investing to rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure and ripping up unnecessary regulation, we will kickstart growth, secure well paid jobs and get more pounds in pockets.”

Read more: Bodies of youngest Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas and his brother and mother to be handed over as family ‘in turmoil’

Read more: Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

The Bank of England expects consumer price inflation to peak at 3.7% in the third quarter of the year.

The figure is almost double the government's 2% target.

Economists have said higher independent school fees, linked to the scrapping of the VAT exemption by Labour, have been a factor in pushing up inflation.

The Bank of England, London, UK
The Bank of England, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

The figure is also thought to be driven by higher energy costs and regulated tariffs for household utility bills, with transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks also buoying the figure.

Food and drink prices rose by nearly 3.3% compared to 2% in December.

"Inflation increased sharply this month to its highest annual rate since March last year," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner.

"This rise was driven by air fares not falling as much as we usually see at this time of year, partly impacted by the timing of flights over Christmas and New Year.

He added: "This was the weakest January dip since 2020."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pete Doherty of The Libertines has shared a worrying health update.

Pete Doherty risks having toes amputated in battle with Type 2 Diabetes, rock star tells fans in health update
£60 Million Worth of Watches Stolen in Britain Last Year Amid Rising Global Watch Crime

UK faces surge in luxury watch theft as stolen timepieces top £1.6 billion with £60 million taken in Britain last year alone
A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Mother of Southport attack victim praises local community as she speaks out for the first time since knife rampage
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 18, 2025

ASAP Rocky embraces Rihanna as US rapper found not guilty of firing gun at former friend

Trump suggests Ukraine responsible for Russian invasion as he calls on country to elect new leader

Trump demands Zelenskyy hold elections as he suggests Ukraine responsible for Russian invasion

World News

See more World News

Breaking News

Desperate hunt for missing Brit journalist, 32, who vanished almost two weeks ago in Brazil

3 mins ago

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

11 hours ago

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News