UK plummets down rankings for LGBTQ+ safety in Europe, following Supreme Court trans ruling

17 May 2025, 14:46

The UK, which formerly topped the charts, has dropped significantly over the last decade
The UK, which formerly topped the charts, has dropped significantly over the last decade. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Since the Supreme Court ruled that gender is defined only by biological sex, the UK has hit its lowest ranking for LGBTQ+ safety since the chart started.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK, formerly top of the chart between the years 2011 and 2015, has dropped to rank 22 out of 49 countries - the lowest rank it’s ever held.

Held at rank 16 in 2024, the UK had all of its points related to legal gender recognition stripped as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on trans identity in April.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that under the 2010 Equality Act, a woman could only be defined as someone who had been born as a biological female.

The ruling disputed the meaning of “woman” and “sex” in the Act.

Read More: Trans women are not legally women: Supreme Court defines women by 'biological sex' in landmark ruling

Read More: Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Lord Reed, who presided over the case, concluded that while being trans is still a characteristic protected against discrimination, trans individuals could no longer claim discrimination against their self-identified gender.

ILGA Europe, the advocacy group that publishes the rankings, said it had removed the UK’s points as the Supreme Court ruling meant the UK’s “legal gender recognition is no longer fully effective”.

“Legal recognition should enable a person to legally function and be recognised in their affirmed gender, of all areas of life. This is no longer the case in the UK” they said.

“It is, in fact, impossible for a trans person to be fully legally recognised in their gender identity within the legal framework”.

Stand for Trans Rights Protest in London
Stand for Trans Rights Protest in London. Picture: Getty

The UK also lost points for not yet having a ban on conversion therapy, and having limited healthcare options for young trans people.

The Rainbow Map and Index, published annually since 2009, scores countries in Europe between 1 and 100 percent.

A score of 0% would mean that a country is grossly violating the rights of LGBTQ+ people, while 100% means it champions them.

Awarded an overall score of 46.65%, the UK still maintains an above average safety ranking for LGBTQ+ residents compared to the entirety of Europe.

Europe’s average score is 41.85% - however, this is brought down by extremely low scoring countries like Russia, who only scored 2%.

The UK did score less when compared to EU nations however, who scored an average of 51.13%.

Malta tops the list with 88.83%: still a 4% drop on their score from last year, however.

The UK has been gradually dropping down the charts over the past decade, losing points year on year. The biggest percent drop was between 2021 and 2022, when the UK lost over 10%, dropping from 63.74% to 53.4%.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The train route was operated by CrossCountry and took a scenic route from the north of Scotland to the south of England.

All change! UK's longest train route cancelled for good

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick rises to equal second at US PGA

Monty Don poses in the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Monty Don prepares to unveil dog-friendly garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah criticises 'harsh' treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after boos

Skyline of Edinburgh at dusk looking East down Royal Mile

This UK destination is the most expensive city break in western Europe

Women should be cautious when using unregulated sperm donors, a barrister involved in a High Court case related to a man who claims to have fathered more than 180 children has said.

Court ruling shows need for caution when using sperm donors, barrister says

World News

See more World News

Smoke billows over destroyed buildings on the Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on May 17

Israel launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

2 hours ago

Nine civilians died and four others were injured in the attack on the bus in Ukraine

Nine civilians killed in ‘drone attack’ on bus as Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘cynical war crime’

7 hours ago

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak at the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, May 16, 2025.

PM and European allies speak to Trump and Zelensky to ‘align’ response to Russia

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News