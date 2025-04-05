UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

5 April 2025, 17:01

An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street
An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police chiefs are working on creating a new national body to lead the fight against terrorism and serious organised crime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plans, reported by the Guardian, would see counter-terrorism police operating independently from local police forces. They would operate under a newly created national centre for policing.

Currently, counter-terrorism policing is headquartered under the Metropolitan Police.

The plan forms part of what is set to be the biggest overhaul of policing since the 1960s.

The aim is to create a counter-terrorism police force which can better adapt to modern policing needs, have a more stable workforce, and better fight violent extremism and espionage.

Read more: Rayner insists she's 'absolutely determined' to hit 1.5 million new homes target despite tariff blow to UK economy

Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

According to reports the plan is still in the ‘modelling’ stage.

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: “The ambition for police reform is high. We want the establishment of the national centre for policing to be the start of changes to improvement to policing capabilities, but it is too early to say what any future design could be.”

A Home Office source told The Guardian: “We’re working with policing, which will focus on efficiencies, tech and the use of, and enhancing capabilities on local and national scales. We will always look at what works.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patrick Mullins aboard Nick Rockett after winning the Randox Grand Nationa

Nick Rockett wins 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus
The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Two people killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Easter eggs have been recalled over a potential risk of 'metal'

'Do not eat' warning as major chocolate brand recalls two Easter eggs amid fears they contain metal
Lucy Connolly

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for racial hatred tweet after Southport attacks 'denied temporary release'
The scene at Beckenham Place Park

Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.

Meta and Pinterest 'make secret donation to Molly Russell charity'

World News

See more World News

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

3 hours ago

Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

4 hours ago

Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force

Trump tariffs come into force as global stock markets plunge deeper into the red

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News