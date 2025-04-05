UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police chiefs are working on creating a new national body to lead the fight against terrorism and serious organised crime.

The plans, reported by the Guardian, would see counter-terrorism police operating independently from local police forces. They would operate under a newly created national centre for policing.

Currently, counter-terrorism policing is headquartered under the Metropolitan Police.

The plan forms part of what is set to be the biggest overhaul of policing since the 1960s.

The aim is to create a counter-terrorism police force which can better adapt to modern policing needs, have a more stable workforce, and better fight violent extremism and espionage.

According to reports the plan is still in the ‘modelling’ stage.

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: “The ambition for police reform is high. We want the establishment of the national centre for policing to be the start of changes to improvement to policing capabilities, but it is too early to say what any future design could be.”

A Home Office source told The Guardian: “We’re working with policing, which will focus on efficiencies, tech and the use of, and enhancing capabilities on local and national scales. We will always look at what works.”