UK potato crops in 'grave danger' as Alan Titchmarsh warns of 'savage' threat to food security

20 May 2025, 16:57

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk&squot;s potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years
TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

British farmers have been told to be wary of the "savage" threat posed to the UK's food security by Colorado beetles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years.

He explained that The beetle, which measures between 6mm and 11mm, and their larvae could devastate the industry through their consumption of potato plant leaves.

This feasting weakened the plant, Titchmarsh said, and would therefore significantly reduced yields.

He also advised that other crops like aubergines and peppers were at risk.

The beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is either yellow or cream with 10 black stripes and an orange head with irregular black spots
The beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is either yellow or cream with 10 black stripes and an orange head with irregular black spots. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show, the gardener said: "It [the beetle] devastates potato crops and we need all the crops we can get in this country.

"It’s so savage it’ll wipe crops out. It’s like locusts – it’s that fast."

Read more: Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle

Read more: 'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show

Alarm bells first rang in the gardening world after a laboratory diagnosis confirmed the presence of the beetles in Kent in 2023.

It was the first confirmed case on UK soil in 50 years and experts are now concerned about the potential economic impact should the beetle spread.

But Titchmarsh stressed there was no need to panic yet as Britain had the opportunity to “stamp it out before it becomes reality”.

He told people to "be vigilant and then we can keep it out".

Currently, the UK only grows 50 per cent of the vegetables and 12 per cent of the fruit it needs, with the rest imported in.

"It’s really, really important for our exports and for feeding ourselves," he said.

"We need to grow more food not less and with outbreaks like this, our potato exports are in grave danger."

The beetle, which does not represent a risk to human health, is either yellow or cream with 10 black stripes and an orange head with irregular black spots.

Titchmarsh stressed there was no need to panic yet as Britain had the opportunity to “stamp it out before it becomes reality
Titchmarsh stressed there was no need to panic yet as Britain had the opportunity to “stamp it out before it becomes reality. Picture: Getty

Its larvae are a pinkish red or orange colour, with black spots along each side, a black head, and are up to 15mm in length.

They have been known to be imported into the UK as hitchhikers on plants, such as leafy vegetables, salad leaves, fresh herbs, grain and frozen vegetables.

If the insect is spotted, people are urged to catch it in a container and contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) with a photo and location details.

Professor Nicola Spence, the Environment Department’s chief plant health officer, said: "Colorado beetle poses a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry.

"The public have an important role to play in helping us take swift and effective action to protect UK biosecurity.

"The public are urged to be vigilant and report suspected sightings to the Animal and Plant Health Agency with a photo and location details."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyra Hill, 11, drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark.

Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party
Picture of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha

When does the transfer window open?

Loose Women will continue to air for one hour from 12.30pm, but again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year

ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

The class action against Mastercard dates back to 2016

Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle
Sir Adrian Montague said he may have "misspoken" during an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee session with MPs last week.

Thames Water chief ‘may have misspoken’ after saying lenders of £3bn rescue fund ‘insisted’ bosses receive bonuses
Thousands of fans from both clubs are heading to Bilbao for Wednesday's all English showdown, which kicks off at 9pm local time

Man Utd and Spurs fans face eye-watering costs for Europa League Final - flights and hotels soar past £3,000

World News

See more World News

The superyacht's main boom and anchor have now been recovered from the seabed after the ship sank.

First pieces of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht emerge from seabed after sinking tragedy

12 mins ago

Alessandro Coatti, 38, was found dead two days after he was first reported missing.

London scientist dismembered in Colombia killing was lured to his death in ‘Grindr honeytrap,’ cops fear

4 hours ago

A Palestinian man rescues a premature baby who was next to his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli air strike that targeted their home in Gaza City. Palestine.

'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News