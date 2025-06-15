UK sends RAF Jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict spirals — Starmer urges De-escalation amid missile strikes

15 June 2025, 00:10 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 00:13

Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby
Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Britain has sent additional RAF fighter jets to the Middle East as the intense fighting between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.

Sir Keir Starmer said the military aircraft, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers, were being sent "for contingency support" across the Middle East after Iran launched a fresh round of missile attacks on Israel on Saturday night.

He said the situation was fast-moving and there were ongoing discussions with allies, adding: "The constant message is de-escalate."

The UK last announced it had deployed jets to the region last year, when the government said British aircraft had been playing a role in preventing escalation.

It comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said three people had been killed and dozens injured after Iran launched its latest missile strike on Tehran, in northern Israel.

Read more: Iran launches fresh missile attack on Israel

A fire blazes in the oil depots of Shahran, northwest of Tehran, on June 15, 2025.
A fire blazes in the oil depots of Shahran, northwest of Tehran, on June 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

Iranian state TV said around 100 missiles were launched in the second wave of their operation "True Promise 3".

It was launched after an Israeli air strike killed 60 people in the capital Tehran and hit the Shahran Oil Depot earlier the same day.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened a "more severe" response if Israel doesn't stand down, while Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier warned that "Tehran will burn" if Iran continues to launch missiles.

Sir Keir made the remarks about increasing the number of RAF jets being sent to the conflict zone as he travelled to Canada for the G7 summit, where he said the weekend's "intense" developments would be further discussed.

Iran launches missiles toward Israel.
Iran launches missiles toward Israel. Picture: Getty

"We've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region," he told reporters.

"Everything we're doing, all discussions we're having are to do with de-escalation."

The prime minister would not be drawn on whether the UK would be involved in defending Israel.

"I had a good and constructive discussion with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu yesterday, and that included discussions about the safety and security of Israel, as you would expect, between two allies," he said.

He reiterated that the UK had "long-standing concerns" about Iran's nuclear programme and recognised Israel's right to self-defence.

Iran had threatened to target UK, French and US military bases in the region if they offer Israel help to stop Tehran's strikes.

Talks between Washington DC and Tehran on Iran's nuclear programme were due to resume on Sunday, but the talks have now been cancelled.

