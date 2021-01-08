UK records 1,325 Covid deaths in highest-ever daily figure

The death toll from Covid-19 has continues to rise. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Another 1,325 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the UK - the highest daily figure yet - taking the total death toll to 79,833.

Another 68,053 positive cases have also been reported, another daily record.

It comes as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the capital due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the mayor listed the stark and troubling problems facing the city as its coronavirus outbreak spirals "out of control".

In some parts of the capital, Covid-19 infection rates are so high that one in 20 people have the virus, while London's average rate is one in 30, Mr Khan said.

The mayor revealed that the London Ambulance Service (LAS) is now receiving between 3,000 and 4,000 more calls every day than it would on a normal busy day.

He also confirmed the city's Nightingale hospital will be opened in the "coming days", but he said it will not be used for Covid patients.

Earlier this week, London paramedics warned they were "fighting a war" with the virus, and the service is receiving thousands of extra calls every day as the pandemic rumbles on.

A majority of acute trusts in London - 14 out of 23 - are currently recording patient levels higher than at the peak of the first wave.

More to follow...