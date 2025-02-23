UK to ‘turn the screws’ on Russia with new sanctions on three-year anniversary of Ukraine war

The UK will unveil new sanctions to "turn the screws" on Russia as it marks three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK will unveil new sanctions to "turn the screws" on Russia as it marks three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

David Lammy said he would announce the sanctions, which he called the largest package of measures since the early days of the conflict, on Monday to coincide with the anniversary.

The Foreign Secretary said they aim to hit the country's revenues and hamper Vladimir Putin's "military machine".

Lammy said the UK would continue to work with US and European partners to achieve "sustainable, just peace", but stressed that Ukraine must be involved.

The US has started negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, but excluded Kyiv from the talks, which has sparked outrage across Europe.

Sir Keir Starmer will have to walk a tricky line when he meets Trump in Washington next week, balancing the UK's support for Ukraine with the need to keep the US onside.

It comes after Trump heavily criticised Ukrainian leader Zelensky, calling him a 'dictator' and saying he has 'no cards to play'.

"He's been at a meeting for three years, and nothing got done. So, I don't think it's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He makes it very hard to make deals," he told Fox News.

Trump went on to hit out at European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, for failing to end the war.

He described the British PM as a "nice guy" but said Putin has only come to the table "because of me".

Lammy said this is a "critical moment" for Ukraine, the UK and Europe as a whole, and marks not just three years of fighting but also three years of Britain "standing united" with Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary said: "On the battlefield we remain committed to providing £3 billion of military support a year to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible, and being ready and willing to provide UK troops as part of peacekeeping forces if necessary.

Kyiv, Ukraine. 05th Feb, 2025. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, welcomes UK Secretary Foreign Affairs David Lammy, right, for bilateral discussions at the Mariinsky Palace, February 5, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

"Off the battlefield, we will work with the US and European partners to achieve a sustainable, just peace, and in doing so, remaining clear that there can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"This is also the time to turn the screws on Putin's Russia. Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war - eroding their military machine and reducing revenues fuelling the fires of destruction in Ukraine."

He said it was time for Europe to "double down" on support for Ukraine and seek "peace through strength".

There is also expected to be a defence announcement to mark the anniversary.

The Foreign Secretary added: "As we mark three years since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we also mark three years of Britain standing united with Ukraine, supporting them through military and humanitarian aid, welcoming Ukrainian refugees to our communities and standing firm against Putin's aggression, his imperialist aims, and his threat to our continent's security.

"This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, Britain and all of Europe.

"The repercussions of Putin's invasion have already been felt far beyond the frontline, and here in the UK - including through increased energy prices, which have hit British families hard.

"And the threats to the UK, our institutions and way of life go far beyond that, showing that we must never take our security for granted."

It comes at a tetchy moment in US-Europe relations, as it was revealed that Trump was "very frustrated" with Zelenskyy and had a "personal" problem with him.

Earlier this week, Trump described Zelenskyy as a dictator in a furious social media rant.

In his TruthSocial post, Trump wrote: "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back."

He added: "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do."

Zelenskyy has accused President Trump of being "trapped in a disinformation bubble" after he accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war.