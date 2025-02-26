How much do you need to be paid to be wealthy? Brits have their say - and the answer is surprising

Brits have had their say on what constitutes wealth. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British people have had their say on the salary that marks a person out as wealthy.

UK residents think the annual wage level that makes someone rich is £213,000, according to a survey by HSBC.

That's on average across the country, but there is a big gap between regions. According to Londoners, you need more than £289,000 to be wealthy. In the North East, people say the figure is more like £80,000.

Meanwhile half of (49%) people surveyed across the UK believe that having investments is a key measure of wealth, with the ability to retire early (48%) and to travel often (48%) following closely behind.

For some, indicators of wealth are within the home, with 19% saying a private driveway and 10% thinking a kitchen island is a key marker.

Having help with household chores was also an important definer, with one in four (25%) people thinking having a cleaner is a sign of being wealthy.

Money and material goods are not the only indicator of wealth - as many people in the research also associate being "well off" with wellbeing.

Around one in six (15%) people believe wealth is linked to the strength of personal relationships and for 14%, wealth aligns to a good work-life balance and the ability to enjoy life.

Younger age groups up to 35 years old were more likely than older generations to define wealth through a more wellbeing-focused lens, HSBC UK found.

The research was released to mark the relaunch of HSBC UK's Premier account, which includes new benefits around the themes of wealth, health and travel.

The report explored what "luxuries" people could not do without, and found gym memberships and hobbies were seen as the most essential, with 35% of people feeling this way about each, followed by streaming services, with 32% of people perceiving them as an essential.

Buying new clothes, electronics or homeware each month is a must-have for three in 10 (30%) people, while eating out at least once a month is seen as an essential by 28% of those surveyed.

The research also explored people's top financial goals, showing that the majority of people (81%) are working towards at least one goal.

The most popular financial goals include owning own house or paying off a mortgages, upgrading home, achieving a comfortable retirement, having more frequent holidays, growing a raining day fund and getting a better-paid job.

Having a kitchen island is considered a symbol of wealth by some Brits. Picture: Alamy

Although only one in five (21%) of people feel they are on track to reach their financial goals, with three in 10 (30%) saying they are prioritising other costs right now, the vast majority of people with goals (85%) feel they are achievable.

Xian Chan, head of premier wealth at HSBC, said: "It's important for wealth to be seen as something you build over a lifetime, and one of the key parts of this is consistency.

"Saving and investing often, and tailoring the amount you put aside based on what you can afford at different life stages, is a crucial habit to build prosperity."

Vicky Reynal, a financial psychotherapist, said: "Many of us are quick to assume others have more than we do - a belief built through our perception of other people's spending habits and perpetuated by vehicles like social media, which show life in terms of highlights rather than daily routine."

YouGov surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in December 2024 for the research.