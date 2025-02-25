Exclusive

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

25 February 2025, 07:02 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 07:25

Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Boris Johnson has told LBC that the UK should commit to spending 3% of GDP on defence and commit up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine to lead a "deterrent force" in the country, ahead of Keir Starmer’s trip to Washington.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Increasing the UK’s spending on defence would lead to economic growth and more jobs, the former Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

It comes after reports that Starmer would overrule chancellor Rachel Reeves and increase military spending in a bid to woo Donald Trump before he flies out to Washington D.C. this week, though this has not happened yet.

Boris Johnson has now said the UK should “get there now and we need to commit to [spending] 3%” of GDP on defence, claiming the increase will benefit the UK economy.

Read more: Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

He told Nick Ferrari: “For listeners who are worried about us spending all this money on defence right now … there's ways and ways of doing this, borrowing it, whatever.

“However we choose to spend this money, this can lead to jobs and growth in the uk. We're very, very good at producing some of these technologies that the Ukrainians need, whether it's drones or munitions or whatever.

‘I still believe the US are allies to Ukraine’, says former Ukrainian PM

“And it will drive employment, it will drive long term growth in Lancashire, in Bristol, around the country. And we should think of it that way.”

The former PM also said the UK should lead a ‘deterrent force’ in Ukraine by sending up to 10,000 troops to the country, something he said the US would be expecting from Europe.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready and willing to put British boots on the ground as part of a peacekeeping force, a plan met with some opposition from European leaders.

Mr Johnson said: “The Europeans will be expected by the Americans to provide a deterrent force in Ukraine and the Americans will not put boots on the ground.

“So we've got to lead it, I think between 5,000 and 10,000 probably we could do from the, from the UK obviously, it depends how long the commitment would be for, how they would be rotated and so forth.”

Read more: MP Mike Amesbury jailed for 10 weeks for punching man in street in 'unprovoked drunken' assault

He added that this “would be a future deterrent force to offer logistical support, training, everything that is needed to back up the Ukrainians in the context of a ceasefire and a deal.”

While the Russians initially rejected Starmer’s plan to send a peacekeeping force as “completely unacceptable”, Donald Trump said on Monday that Putin would be open to such a plan.

The relationship between the US and Europe has become increasingly fragile after Donald Trump began negotiating with Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, excluding Kyiv from the talks.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

The US president also blamed Ukraine for the war and criticised the country's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for complaining that Kyiv has been excluded from negotiations about its own future.

Trump made remarks implying that Ukraine "should have never started it" and criticized Zelensky's wartime leadership, calling him a "dictator" and accusing him of failing to hold elections due to martial law, which is prohibited under Ukraine's constitution during wartime.

Read more: Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

Johnson has called Trump’s comments on Zelenskyy “flat out lies” and “incredibly painful for people who love Ukraine”.

However, Johnson said if you look at the text of an agreement on the table between Ukraine and the USA it was "very promising"

“That deal with America with Donald Trump is actually now, I think, much, much better than it was,” he told Nick.

Ex-National Security Council Chief of Staff defends Donald Trump’s stance on Russia-Ukraine

“And it contains some very good commitments by the United States. I mean, I've obviously seen some drafts, I've seen the latest one today. It contains some very good commitments by the US to the freedom, sovereignty and security of Ukraine,” he added.

“It commits the US to long term investment in Ukraine. It commits the fund that the Ukraine and the US will set up to long term investment in the security of Ukraine. There's good stuff in it.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Bessborough Road, where the crash took place

Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving
Energy bills are set to rise again

Energy bills to increase again as price cap rises more than expected

Ambassador Dorothy Camille Shea, chargé d'affaires ad interim of the United States, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine

US sides with Russia twice in failed UN votes over Ukraine, as assembly calls for end to war
One person has died after a bus crash in Harrow

One dead in horror London bus crash, as three left injured

World News

See more World News

Mitchell Ring was forced to sit near the body for several hours

Couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours after she collapsed on long-haul flight

2 hours ago

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

8 hours ago

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News