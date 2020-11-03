Breaking News

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' after France and Vienna attacks

3 November 2020, 16:15 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 16:45

A terror attack in the UK is judged as 'highly likely'
A terror attack in the UK is judged as 'highly likely'. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

The UK's terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack is deemed "highly likely".

It follows a series of attacks in Europe over recent days.

The upgrade by the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (Jtac) means the terror risk has returned to the second highest level. Previously, an attack was judged as "likely".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.

"This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.

"The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."

On Monday night, four people were killed in an attack in Austrian capital Vienna.

Gunmen, believed by Austrian police to have been driven by an Islamist motive, left several others wounded as they went on a shooting spree on the eve of the country's lockdown, armed with an assault rifle, carrying other handguns, and wearing a fake explosive belt.

Last week, three people died in a stabbing in Nice, France, while teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated in Paris last month.

The terror threat level has been at "substantial" since November 2019, when it was lowered from "severe" for the first time in five years.

This was the same month that two Cambridge University workers were killed when Usman Khan began stabbing people at a prison rehabilitation conference next to London Bridge.

The highest terror threat level is "critical", and this was reached in May 2017 following the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Jtac, which sets the terror levels, is based at MI5's London headquarters and consists of counter-terrorism experts from the police, government and security agencies.

The five levels of threat set by the Jtac are:

- Low: an attack is highly unlikely

- Moderate: an attack is possible but not likely

- Substantial: an attack is likely

- Severe: an attack is highly likely

- Critical: an attack is highly likely in the near future

UK News

See more UK News

Shopper have begun panic-buying toilet rolls and other goods ahead of lockdown

Shoppers in 'disbelief' as panic buyers empty shelves before lockdown

10 mins ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called President Donal Trump "hate-fuelled" and said he would vote for Joe Biden

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants to see the back of 'hate-fuelled' Trump

2 hours ago

A row has erupted between students and the Government over new lockdown rules

Row erupts after Government warns students against returning home pre-lockdown

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump and Biden cede stage to voters for election day verdict

14 mins ago

Election 2020 Wisconsin Voting

‘No major problems detected’ in US voting process – so far

24 mins ago

Austria Vienna Attack

Gunman killed in Vienna terror attack had tried to join IS

34 mins ago

The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained

1 day ago

Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?

1 day ago

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London