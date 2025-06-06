UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes

6 June 2025, 02:02

The jackpot has rolled over again to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday's £199 million draw, which would also have been a record-breaking amount, had no winners
The jackpot has rolled over again to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday's £199 million draw, which would also have been a record-breaking amount, had no winners. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A single ticket-holder could win the biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen if they match the numbers in Friday's record EuroMillions draw.

The jackpot on Friday would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said: "We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen - making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery's biggest wins list."

An anonymous UK ticket-holder won the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

Just two months earlier Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK's third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

