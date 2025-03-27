Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

A six-day mini heatwave is on the way. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 21C as a mini heatwave sweeps the UK.

Brits will be able to bask in six days of sun at the start of next month as spring officially arrives.

Weather maps for next week show temperatures are set to start at 17C on Monday before gradually rising in the lead up to the weekend.

Wednesday will see highs of 18C before jumping up to 19C across London and the east of England on Thursday.

The warm weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures set to soar to 21C.

Temperatures are expected to soar at the start of April. Picture: WXCharts

The Met Office forecast for next week says: "At the turn of the month, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK.

"Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.

"Inland areas will see a general day on day warming next week, but cooler near coastal areas, with an additional risk of mist or sea fog affecting parts of the east coast.

"Some periods of unsettled weather could develop at times. If this happens any rain or showers are most likely to affect southern or western areas.

"However the main signal is for dry and fine weather across the country.

"Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear."

Temperatures will be yo-yoing somewhat over the next few days 🪀



A brief cooler spell will arrive from the north to end the current week



But warmer air will soon return from the south into next week 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/GiRTsw8ujn — Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2025

It comes as the UK has been hit with heavy fog this week, causing travel disruption in the early mornings.

Drivers have been told to avoid travel where possible, with flights also facing delays as a result of poor visibility.

There is still a chance that snow could hit at the end of this week too, sweeping in from an Atlantic storm front on Thursday evening.

Western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to be hit first, before reaching England and Wales.