Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

27 March 2025, 14:17 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 14:41

A six-day mini heatwave is on the way
A six-day mini heatwave is on the way. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 21C as a mini heatwave sweeps the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits will be able to bask in six days of sun at the start of next month as spring officially arrives.

Weather maps for next week show temperatures are set to start at 17C on Monday before gradually rising in the lead up to the weekend.

Wednesday will see highs of 18C before jumping up to 19C across London and the east of England on Thursday.

The warm weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures set to soar to 21C.

Read more: Met Office issues fog warning with motorists told to 'avoid travel' and flights at risk of being cancelled

Read more: Britain set for hottest day of the year so far as spring equinox brings temperatures of 21C

Temperatures are expected to soar at the start of April.
Temperatures are expected to soar at the start of April. Picture: WXCharts

The Met Office forecast for next week says: "At the turn of the month, settled weather is expected to cover much of the UK.

"Most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.

"Inland areas will see a general day on day warming next week, but cooler near coastal areas, with an additional risk of mist or sea fog affecting parts of the east coast.

"Some periods of unsettled weather could develop at times. If this happens any rain or showers are most likely to affect southern or western areas.

"However the main signal is for dry and fine weather across the country.

"Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear."

It comes as the UK has been hit with heavy fog this week, causing travel disruption in the early mornings.

Drivers have been told to avoid travel where possible, with flights also facing delays as a result of poor visibility.

There is still a chance that snow could hit at the end of this week too, sweeping in from an Atlantic storm front on Thursday evening.

Western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to be hit first, before reaching England and Wales.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

x

Five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

A woman has sparked a Tube etiquette row online for seating her dog while passengers stood.

Tube etiquette row erupts after woman took up seat with her dog on packed train

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League announce two summer transfer windows for first time in history

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

World News

See more World News

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

22 mins ago

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

1 hour ago

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News