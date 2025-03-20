Britain set for hottest day of the year so far as spring equinox brings temperatures of 21C

20 March 2025, 08:30

People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Brits are set to bask in the spring sunshine today as the change in season brings what forecasters say will be the hottest day of the year so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today marks the spring equinox and with it, the Met Office has forecast temperatures as high as 21C in parts of the UK, hotter than Barcelona.

It comes after Wednesday saw temperatures soar to 18.7C in London.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge: "It will be a little warmer too.

"The highest temperatures are expected in an area from London, the home counties to southern Midlands.

Read more: Cat cafes should be 'phased out' amid welfare concerns, says RSPCA

“Here we are likely to see 19C or 20C widely with one or two spots likely to reach 21C."

The highest temperature ever recorded on a spring equinox was 21.5C in 1972 and while today’s mercury is unlikely to top that, it will get close.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: "Tomorrow's weather - it's going to be a widely dry, fine and sunny day for many, with temperatures well above average at the time of year.

"Temperatures are going to peak on the Thursday and they'll decline into the weekend, heading closer towards average but still relatively warm for this time of year."

Higher pressure to the east of the UK is currently helping to draw warmer air north across the country, he said.

The sunshine will be only broken by some fair-weather cloud in central parts of England on Thursday, he said.

Friday will remain warm for many but some rain is expected to move in from the south west.

Temperatures could hit 21c in some parts of the UK
Temperatures could hit 21c in some parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Showers are forecast to start in Cornwall and gradually travel north-east during that day into parts of Wales and central and southern England.

Rain is then expected for much of the country through the weekend, and Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: "This heralds the move to something more unsettled for the UK's weather on Saturday, with more rain or showers developing for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland through the day, and some heavier bursts likely in places.

"Western parts of Scotland are also likely to see rain on Saturday, with this gradually moving eastwards across the rest of Scotland through the weekend.

"Unsettled weather, with occasional rain or showers for many, will continue on Sunday, with plenty of cloud around as well."

Meteorological spring always starts on March 1 while astronomical spring, or the equinox, begins around March 20 each year.

The other equinox is in September and both mark the sun crossing the equator, rather than being at an angle.

Day and night are therefore about the same length.

