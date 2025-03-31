UK to be hotter than Ibiza this week as spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar

31 March 2025, 06:16

Brits will be able to bask in the sun this week
Brits will be able to bask in the sun this week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is set to be hotter than Ibiza this week as the spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sunny and dry weather is expected to last throughout the week across the UK with daytime temperatures "a good few degrees above average", the Met Office has said.

The country is set to enjoy highs of 17-18C, which may even climb to 20C by Thursday, with the south east of the UK expected to enjoy the best of the sunshine.

While some short-lived rain and cloudiness may be possible in Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England on Monday, the weather is generally expected to remain dry and sunny across the country into next weekend.

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, explained: "High pressure is building over the UK.

"(On Monday), Northern Ireland, Scotland and north-west England will be rather cloudy, with the very odd spot of rain possible across north-west Scotland - but all in all, it's mostly dry.

"Temperature-wise, we're looking around about 17C to 18C, and quite widely as well.

"Most parts of the UK will be sort of mid to high teens tomorrow - so yes, a very nice day.

"And then from there on in, it doesn't change a great deal: most days are fine, dry and sunny, which is great."

Mr Partridge said daytime temperatures are set to climb a few degrees above average every day, though chilly temperatures will likely follow the daytime warmth, with clear skies potentially leading to some frost.

He said: "Night-time temperatures are almost exactly on average, so overnight we're getting pretty much what we should be getting.

"But by day it will be a good few degrees above average this week."

Mr Partridge added: "Because we've got light winds and clear skies, and it's still quite early in the year, there's still a chance that we'll see a touch of frost overnight most nights this week, but not much.

"It's just something for those people that are out and about getting their gardens ready: don't put the new plants out just yet.

"Once temperatures go down to sort of three-ish, you can easily get a touch of frost."

Towards the end of the week, winds may pick up in the West and in the UK's central areas as the high pressure moves slightly further east, the forecaster added.

"But nothing too bad," Mr Partridge said. "Generally dry weather, plenty of sunshine, just turning breezier as the week goes on."

