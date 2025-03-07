UK to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar to 20C

7 March 2025, 17:05

The UK will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend
The UK will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures soaring as high as 20C.

Sun worshippers are expected to find themselves basking in the highest temperatures of the year so far this weekend.

The highest temperature recorded so far in 2025 was 19C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Thursday.

The average UK daytime maximum temperature in March is 9.2C - an average that takes in all of the country across the whole month.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said it will be a "very pleasant" weekend for people in most parts of the country.

Central parts of the UK will see temperatures as high as 19C on Saturday.

On Sunday, central parts will again see 18-19C, with the possibility of a balmy 20C in some isolated spots.

Northern Ireland will see potential highs of 15C on Saturday and 16C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, European holiday destinations known for their warm weather are set to record cooler temperatures than thermometers in the warmest parts of the UK.

A high of 15C is forecast this weekend for Marbella on the south coast of Spain, a maximum of 17C is expected in Ibiza, and 18C is forecast for Sorrento on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

