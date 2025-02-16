Exclusive

‘If you want peace, pay for it”, ex-Ukrainian PM tells LBC as Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and boost defence spending

Europe must boost defence spending if it wants peace, Ukraine's former PM has told LBC. Picture: Alamy, LBC

By Henry Moore

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine has told LBC the West must be united in boosting defence spending and supporting Ukraine if it wants peace.

Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale, Arseniy Yatsenyuk compared US Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich defence summit to rhetoric espoused by Vladimir Putin as he pleaded with America to reaffirm its commitment to NATO and Ukraine.

It comes amid reports Sir Keir Starmer is set to overrule Rachel Reeves and announce an increase in defence spending ahead of an emergency summit on Ukraine in Paris next week.

“Things are going in the wrong direction right now,” Yatsenyuk said.

“The free world has to stay united but the latest speech by JD Vance resembles one given by war criminal Putin.

“Americans have to change their approach and the way they’ve decided to handle Ukrainian and European issues, which are actually the same.

“This is a huge challenge for the European Union, a huge challenge for Ukraine and a huge challenge for the United Kingdom and we have to face it,” he added.

“But, I believe this could be a wake-up call for the EU and lead them to a more strong, bold and clear-cut decision. And the summit being held in Paris can jumpstart this.”

Mr Yatsenyuk insisted that Europe can only have peace by investing heavily in defence.

“European people deserve to live in peace, the whole Second World War order is in tatters, we have to restore it.

“In order to grow in a secure environment, we have to pay for this. Everyone must realise, that if we want to live in peace, we have to pay for it.”

“We have to pay for our military, we have to boost the military-industrial complex and we have to make united efforts inside NATO and we are not allowed to be outplayed by war criminal Putin.

“That’s why I am pleading with the United States to take their position in the game again. Otherwise, they will lose their position as the leader of the free world.

“Everything depends on where the US stands on the Ukrainian war and it has to stand with Ukraine and with its European partners.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to travel to Paris next week to join European leaders at an emergency defence summit called by French President Emmanuel Macron.

European allies will discuss being left out of peace negotiations between Russia and the United States over the war in Ukraine.

Now, according to The Times, Starmer will overrule his chancellor and call for increased defence spending in a bid to woo Donald Trump before he flies to Washington to meet the president.

Downing Street has maintained plans to boost defence spending since Labour entered power last year but has yet to give a timetable as to when they will reach their goal of 2.5% of GDP.

Starmer reportedly held one-to-one meetings the Ministry of Defence on Friday, speaking with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of the defence staff, and the respective heads of the army, RAF and Royal Navy.

They want the PM to commit to raising spending to 2.65% of GDP - a move becoming ever more likely as tensions in Europe reach boiling point.

Raising the MoD budget to 2.65%, however, would cost around $10billion and put a significant dent in Ms Reeves’ spending power.

This comes after the PM warned of a “once in a generation moment for our national security” ahead of the emergency summit next week.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Saturday night, he said: “This is a once in a generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia."

"It’s clear Europe must take a greater role in NATO as we work with the United States to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threat we face from Russia. The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together."

"We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face.”

The summit is thought to be taking place in Paris on Monday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

It comes as US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia - Keith Kellogg - has said that Europe will not have a final say in the conflict's resolution.

When asked at the Munich Security Conference if Europe will be included in talks, Kellogg said: "That is not going to happen."

He added: "To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up spending."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there is "no time to lose".

Speaking at the conference, he said: "Europe urgently needs its own plan of action concerning Ukraine and our security, or else other global players will decide about our future. Not necessarily in line with our own interest.

"This plan must be prepared now".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe. Money alone will not stop an enemy assault.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

"It is not just about budgets, it is about people realising they need to defend their own home.

He went on: "Decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

Referencing Donald Trump's plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he continued: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."