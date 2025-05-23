UK's 'best and worst' service stations ranked - Is one of the best near you?

A survey by consumer group Which? has ranked 90 of the country's motorway service stations

Gloucester services, with its farm shop and fresh produce, has been named as Britain's favourite service station. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The best motorway services in Great Britain have been ranked in a Which? survey that puts Gloucester services at the top.

One hundred services across Great Britain have been categorised by customers, with a massive gulf in the overall quality - with some described as ‘filthy’ and even smelling of ‘stale urine’.

But Gloucester services was given five stars and was a hit with customers for its food, drink, facilities, accessibility and outside space.

The M5 services earned an overall rating of 85%, shortly followed by Tebay services in Cumbria - also owned by the Westmorland Family.

Rugby services owned by Moto came third, Cairn Lodge in Lanarkshire fourth, and Extra’s Leeds Skelton Lake in fifth position.

Gloucester services was praised for its outdoor space. Picture: Alamy

Moto’s Bridgwater in Somerset was ranked bottom of the list with a customer score of just 23% and one-star ratings across the board.

Ken McMeikan, the chief executive of Moto Hospitality, said: “The most recent independent Transport Focus study, conducted in the summer of 2023, surveyed a significantly larger group than the Which? panel.

“Moto achieved an average customer satisfaction score of 94% across our motorway service areas. This feedback highlights the positive impact of our ongoing efforts.

“We are committed to reviewing the specific issues raised by the Which? panel.”

Bridgwater services came bottom of the survey with one-star ratings across the board from customers. Picture: Alamy

The survey of some 4,000 people covered almost 9,000 visits to 90 sites and looked at prices in food outlets, shops, the eating selection, facilities, cleanliness, convenience and accessibility and outside space.

Which? travel editor, Rory Boland, said: “The best service stations are a convenient pit stop with decent food and facilities, however our survey shows those are few and far between and many services are not up to scratch. Poor facilities and extortionate prices for food and drink were widespread complaints, but most shocking of all was how drivers told us just how many services were unclean. To avoid disappointment, people should plan their route to avoid the worst service stations and look for alternative places to stop.”

Best rated services

Gloucester (M5): Customer score 85%

Tebay (M6): Customer score 77%

Rugby (M6): Customer score 75%

Cairn Lodge (M74): Customer score 72%

Leeds Skelton Lake (M1): Customer score 68%

Worst rated services