UK’s noisiest amphibians who can be heard a mile away making ‘remarkable comeback’ in South Downs

11 May 2025, 06:15

Natterjack toad adult during breeding season in the Brenne Regional Nature Park, France
UK’s noisiest amphibians making ‘remarkable comeback’ in South Downs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK’s loudest amphibian – the natterjack toad – has made a “remarkable comeback” in the South Downs National Park following a conservation project to provide suitable habitats for the noisy creature.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 28 toadlets have been counted at Blackmoor, Hampshire, following the reintroduction programme which started in 2021.

This is the first time that natterjack toads have been recorded breeding at the site in 50 years.

Prior to this, the toad, whose distinctive rasping call can be heard up to a mile away, had only been found on a single site in the national park at Woolmer Forest, Hampshire.

In neighbouring Sussex, the toad is considered locally extinct.

Work to provide new suitable territory, led by the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC), has included creating shallow ponds and restoring heathlands for the introduction of cattle-grazing to create “perfect conditions” for the toads to return.

Read more: What is the greenbelt and why are Labour's plans controversial?

Read more: Pharmacists warning public against buying unlicensed hay fever jabs online over safety risks

Natterjack toad (Epidalea calamita), a rare species of amphibian in the UK
Natterjack toad (Epidalea calamita), a rare species of amphibian in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harper, from ARC, said: “We are delighted that everyone’s hard work is beginning to pay off and that the future of this fascinating species is looking brighter in the region.

“This is a great first step to recovering the species within the National Park and a good blueprint for future reintroduction efforts. Thank you to all those involved!”

Olivia French, heathlands project team leader for the South Downs National Park, said: “This is a wonderful success story for nature recovery and shows that wildlife can thrive if given half a chance.

“With a breeding population at Woolmer and now Blackmoor as well, the future for natterjack toads is certainly looking brighter than it was. This area is the last heathland bastion for this iconic species and extending their habitat range is a big step forward in stopping the species becoming locally extinct.”

She said that 75% of breeding sites in Great Britain had disappeared in the past century with the toads almost exclusively confined to coastal sand dune systems and grazing marshes in north-west England and the Solway Firth in Scotland.

Ms French added: “They are one of the most at-risk species from climate change because of rising sea levels, so this makes the comeback in Hampshire all the more significant. It’s wonderful to share this good news for nature.”

Visitors to the Woolmer Forest area are asked to keep their dogs on the lead during breeding season from April to August to stop any disturbance of the shallow ponds, which are not much bigger than large puddles.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Reindeer (2024) mini TV series created by Richard Gadd and starring Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Baby Reindeer in running for top TV Bafta awards

Young person eating burger

Just five minutes of exposure to junk food advertising per day makes children eat more calories
First-time buyers who receive assistance are able to buy a home at an average age of just over 30, with an average household income of £56,000.

First-time buyers with help from ‘bank of mum and dad’ buy homes £40k more expensive, despite lower incomes
BRITAIN-POLITICS-ENERGY-NATURAL-GAS

Ten UK energy firms pay out £7million in compensation after error leads to customers being overcharged
Country-music star Johnny Rodriguez, a popular Mexican-American singer best known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s, has died aged 73.

Chart-topping country music star Johnny Rodriguez dies aged 73

Black smoke was seen over the north London shopping centre

Cars catch fire as huge plume of smoke seen over London's Brent Cross shopping centre

World News

See more World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin proposes restarting peace talks with Ukraine ‘without preconditions’ after European leaders threaten sanctions

6 hours ago

Presentation of Partnership for Strong Ukraine Foundation (PSUF)

Sweden’s new national security adviser quits within 24 hours of taking up post after Grindr photo scandal

7 hours ago

India and Pakistan have accused each other of violations of a ceasefire agreed between the two nations.

India and Pakistan accuse each other of multiple 'violations' just hours after ceasefire deal agreed

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News