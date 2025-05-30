Exclusive

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

30 May 2025, 17:53

The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.
The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose, aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire. Picture: LBC
George Icke

By George Icke

The UK’s oldest man, Donald Rose, 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Rose was presented with the honour at his care home in Ilkeston in Derbyshire by Harry Atkinson, The Mayor of Erewash.

As the UK’s oldest World War Two veteran, Mr Rose was one of the first soldiers onto the beaches in Normandy during the D-Day landings before fighting in North Africa as one of the illustrious ‘Desert Rats’.

Mr Rose told LBC: “It’s pretty special, I didn’t think these things would happen to me. It doesn’t make me any better than anybody else though.”

He continued: “I just want to say thank you so much everyone for coming. I didn’t do anything back then that anybody else wasn’t doing.”

Harry Atkinson, The Mayor of Erewash said: “It’s the highest award that a local authority can give out and we’ve only given out six in the history of Erewash Borough Council. It’s a very special place and people love Donald.”

Read more: LGBT veterans dismissed for their sexuality ‘furious’ at slow pace of compensation

Read more: Second World War veteran, 104, tells Starmer: 'Spend more money on defence now', amid Russia threat

Freedom of The Borough award for service in World War 2
Freedom of The Borough award for service in World War 2. Picture: LBC

Cllr Atkinson continued: “Erewash and Derbyshire have a very high veteran population so people like Donald and Remembrance events mean a huge amount to the local community. It’s people like Donald that allowed us to be free today. He’s given up so much to do that.”

“VE Day was our prompt to do something and mark this special occasion by showing our respect to Donald.”

Mr Rose was shot in the leg during the D-Day landings, which saw Allied troops land on five beaches in northern France, in what was a turning point in the Second World War.

He was part of an advance party that placed what were known as beacon lamps on beaches so the Allies could establish their bridgehead to liberate Europe from Hitler and the Nazis.

The lamps flashed a Morse code letter every seven seconds so landing craft packed with troops could find their designated drop-off zone.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Major search underway for missing girl after boy pulled from River Thames and rushed to hospital
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Taylor Swift 'elated' to buy back masters as she answers uncertainty over Reputation and Debut albums
Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

The star shared his recovery journey on Instagram.

Made in Chelsea star opens up about his health anxiety after liver and kidney failure

The consumer champion found that in a survey of over 1,000 pet owners who have experienced some kind of problem with their vet or vet practice in the past two years.

Vet still allowed to practice despite leaving surgical instrument inside dog

Holidaymakers arriving in Tenerife were met with chaos

Hundreds of Brit holidaymakers trapped in huge queues at passport control in Tenerife

World News

See more World News

Kell Morris was trapped under a boulder in an icy creek in Alaska.

Hiker, 61, survives after being trapped by a 318kg boulder for three hours

1 hour ago

FRANCE-INCEST

Online pornography played role in mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot, daughter Caroline Darian says

3 hours ago

Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Jimmy Sham poses for photos after being released from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy and gay rights activist Jimmy Sham released after four years in prison

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News