The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

LBC’s Will Guyatt gives parents all the tools they need to help keep children safe online. Picture: Alamy

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

Keeping our children safe online has become an increasingly important focus for parents and carers across the UK - as families and even the government grapple with the risks.

This is my essential guide to enabling child safety and parental controls for many of the most popular apps and online services used by under 16s.

Given the near constant flow of negative news stories, concerns from MPs and child safety groups, you may be surprised to hear that 94% of young people in the UK aged 8-16 still feel safe online, but according to Nominet’s Digital Youth Index - just over three quarters of them (76%) had recently been exposed to an upsetting experience online.

Having given advice on keeping children safe online for over a decade on LBC - I am also the Dad of a six-year-old girl who will one day want to get online. I strongly believe there are many benefits to getting online and using the Internet which still outweigh the negatives - but it is hugely important to establish your child’s relationship with tech in their formative years.

When it comes to getting my daughter online, I’m determined to it in a safe and collaborative way - using the protective tools that are available - while having open discussions about online experiences, setting boundaries, time limits, and a solid understanding of privacy on the Internet. I don’t mind admitting, I’m terrified.

Thankfully, in 2025 most services provide a range of tools and features to offer additional protection for young users - allowing adults to keep an eye on their child’s online interactions, or restrict certain services like voice chat or messaging with other users they may not know.

None of these tools are completely foolproof or are guaranteed to protect your child online - but they significantly reduce the risks that can be posed. Each of these tools has a different set of instructions to initiate, and you may have even found yourself pointed here from an on-air feature, because while this stuff is essential, it doesn’t make interesting radio content!

Before we launch into our guides, always remember this very useful piece of advice: Always set up controls or protections before you give your child access to a new app or service, as you will never, ever get the genie back in the bottle.

Having witnessed parents trying to add parental controls after a week or so of unrestricted access, I’ve seen the conflict first hand. Doing this before handing it over is definitely time well spent.

Internet Safety Services

Before she gets set loose on the Internet - I’ll ensure I have online safety software on all the devices she has access to. Perhaps the most popular safety solutions in 2025 are Qustodio and Net Nanny.

Qustodio - controls screen time limits, can block apps and filter online searches, as well as monitoring a young user’s activity and reporting back to you via an app. There is a free version available with some basic activities, but the complete version costs £69.95 a year and includes features like location tracking via smartphone and social media monitoring.

Net Nanny - is known for stricter controls on web searches and offers time management to ensure your child can’t use a service for longer than you want the, to. The company also uses it own team of analysts to react to online trends and unsuitable content as it starts spreading online. It costs $39.99 for a single device - up to $89.99 for 20 devices, perfect for a family.

The anti-virus company Kaspersky offers a more budget friendly service called Safe Kids - which offers web search filtering and app time limits on its free edition, or adds GPS location tracking, more sophisticated app usage controls and YouTube monitoring for just $14.99 per year.

Free alternatives like Google Family Link for Android devices, or Apple’s Screen Time for the iPhone and iPad offer basics like time limits and app restrictions but lack many of the advanced features you get from paid for products.

LBC’s Guide to Protecting Your Child Online

In this section I'll cover how to set up parental controls on all of the main apps and games your children might want to use. I'll cover:

Social Media

Instagram

Snapchat

Tiktok

Gaming Platforms

Microsoft Xbox Live

Nintendo Switch Online

Sony PlayStation Network

Popular Games

Fortnite

Roblox

How to keep children safe on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Instagram

The popular video and photo sharing app has recently strengthened its tools for younger users:

Open Settings: Open the Instagram app and login into your child’s account, tap your their profile icon (bottom-right), then tap the three-line menu (top-right) and select "Settings and Privacy."

Set Up Supervision: Scroll to "Supervision" (under "For Families"). As a parent, send an invite to your child’s account and have them accept it. This lets you monitor time spent, accounts followed, and more.

Make Account Private: In "Settings and Privacy" > "Who Can See What You Share," toggle on "Private Account" so only approved followers can see their posts and stories (video and photos linked together)

Limit Interactions: Under "Privacy" > "Comments," "Mentions," or "Tags," set options to "Friends" or "No One" to reduce unwanted contact. In "Messages," choose "Your Followers" or "Don’t Receive Requests."

Filter Content: Go to "Content Preferences" > "Sensitive Content," and select "Limit Even More" to reduce mature posts. Enable "Hide Comments" to block offensive words (you can also customise this list.)

Manage Screen Time: In "Settings and Privacy" > "Your Activity" > "Time Spent," set a daily time limit or schedule breaks to control usage.

Block Location: When posting, this will stop your child making their location available, and in "Privacy" > "Activity Status," turn it off to hide when they’re online.

How to keep children safe on TikTok. Picture: Alamy

TikTok

Here is a guide to enabling child safety features on TikTok:

Open TikTok Settings: Open the TikTok app, tap the profile icon in the bottom-right corner, then tap the three-line menu in the top-right corner to access "Settings and Privacy."

Set Up Family Pairing: Scroll to "Family Pairing" under "Settings and Privacy." Select "Parent" on your device and "Teen" on your child’s device, then link the accounts by scanning the QR code. This lets you manage their settings remotely.

Make the Account Private: In "Privacy" settings, toggle on "Private Account" so only approved followers can see your child’s videos. Accounts for users under 16s should now be private by default.

Limit Screen Time: Go to "Screen Time" in Settings, then set a daily limit (e.g., 60 minutes). A passcode is required to extend use, which you can control via Family Pairing.

Enable Restricted Mode: Under "Content Preferences," turn on "Restricted Mode" and set a passcode. This filters out mature content, though it’s not foolproof.

Control Messaging: In "Privacy" > "Direct Messages," set it to "No One" or "Friends" to restrict who can message your child. Users under 16 can’t send or receive DMs by default.

Adjust Interaction Settings: In "Privacy," customize who can comment, duet, or stitch your child’s videos (e.g., set to "Friends" or "No One") to reduce unwanted interactions.

How to keep children safe on Snapchat. Picture: Alamy

Snapchat

Here’s how to enable privacy settings and controls on Snapchat:

Open Snapchat Settings: Launch the Snapchat app on your device, tap your profile icon (or Bitmoji) in the top-left corner, then tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to access "Settings."

Enable Family Center: Scroll down to the "Privacy Controls" section and select "Family Center." Follow the prompts to invite your child (or accept their invite if they send one). This feature allows you to monitor their activity, including who they’re chatting with, while respecting their privacy on message content.

Adjust Contact Settings: Go to "Contact Me" under "Privacy Controls" and set it to "Friends Only" to prevent strangers from messaging your child. Similarly, under "View My Story," choose "Friends Only" or customize it further to limit visibility.

Restrict Sensitive Content: In Settings, scroll to "Content Controls" (or "Safety & Blocking" depending on your version), and enable "Restrict Sensitive Content" to reduce exposure to inappropriate material.

Turn Off Location Sharing: Tap "See My Location" in Settings, then toggle on "Ghost Mode" to hide your child’s location from others. Double-check they aren’t sharing location via Snap Map.

Set Up Passcode (Optional): For extra security, encourage your child to set a passcode in Snapchat (under "Memories" or account security settings) to protect their account.

How to put parental controls on Nintendo Switch. Picture: Alamy

Nintendo Switch Child Safety Features

Here’s how you turn on the child safety features on the Nintendo Switch games console:

Access System Settings: From the Switch Home screen, select "System Settings" (gear icon).

Set Up Parental Controls: Scroll down to "Parental Controls" and select "Parental Controls Settings." Choose "Use Your Smart Device" to download the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app (available free on iOS/Android), or select "Use This Console" for basic setup.

Link the App (Recommended): Open the app on your phone, sign in with a Nintendo Account, and follow the prompts to link it to your Switch using a registration code displayed on the console.

Set a PIN: In the app or on the console, create a 4-digit PIN to secure settings. On the console, enter it using the control stick or keypad (hold + for keypad).

Customize Restrictions:

Play Time Limits: In the app, go to "Play-Time Limit" and set daily limits (e.g., 1 hour) or a bedtime alarm. Enable "Suspend Software" to stop play when time’s up.

Content Restrictions: Choose a restriction level (Young Child, Child, Teen, or Custom). Custom lets you block games by age rating (e.g., PEGI) and restrict VR mode for kids under 7.

Communication: Under "Communicating with Others," set to "Restricted" to limit chat and messaging.

Social Media: Toggle "Posting Screenshots/Videos on Social Media" to "Restricted."

Manage Purchases: Log into accounts.nintendo.com with your parent Nintendo Account, go to "Family Group," select your child’s account, and enable "Restrict Spending" to block eShop purchases.

Save and Monitor: Save settings on the console or tap the checkmark in the app. Use the app to track play time and adjust restrictions anytime.

Safety features on PS5. Picture: Alamy

Sony PlayStation Network

Here’s how you enable child safety features on the PlayStation Network (PSN) for PS4 or PS5:

Set Up a Family Account: Sign into your PSN account at account.sony.com. Go to “Family Management” > “Add Family Member” and create or add your child’s PSN account with their birth date for age-based defaults.

Access Parental Controls: On the console, go to “Settings” > “Parental Controls/Family Management” > “Family Management.” Select your child’s account (you’ll need your PSN password).

Set a Passcode: In “Settings” > “System” > “Restrict Use of PS4/PS5 Features,” set a 4-digit passcode to lock settings and prevent changes without your approval.

Restrict Content: Under your child’s profile in “Family Management”:

Games: Set an age rating (e.g., PEGI 12) to block mature titles.

Movies/Apps: Limit Blu-ray, DVD, or app access by age level.

Limit Online Features: In “Communication and User-Generated Content,” set chat, messaging, and sharing to “Not Allowed” or “Friends Only.” Disable “Joining Games” with others if needed.

Control Playtime: Go to “Play Time Controls” in “Family Management.” Set daily limits (e.g., 2 hours) and play hours (e.g., 3 PM–7 PM). Enable “Restrict” to lock them out after time’s up.

Block Spending: In “Monthly Spending Limit,” set a cap (e.g., £0) to prevent purchases without your approval.

Enabling child safety features on the Xbox Series X or Series S. Picture: Alamy

Microsoft Xbox Live

Here’s how you enable child safety features on the Xbox Series X or Series S

Create a Family Group: Sign into your Microsoft account at account.microsoft.com/family. Add your child’s account under “Add a family member” by entering their email or creating a new one.

Access Settings on Console: Press the Xbox button on the controller, go to “Profile & System” > “Settings” > “Account” > “Family & Online Safety” > “Manage Family Members.”

Set a PIN: In “Settings” > “Account” > “Sign-in, Security & PIN,” create a 6-digit PIN to lock settings, preventing changes without your approval.

Adjust Restrictions: Select your child’s profile, then:

Content: Under “Access to Content,” set an age limit (e.g., 10 restricts to PEGIi 7 games).

Screen Time: Via the Microsoft Family Safety app (iOS/Android) or website, set daily play limits (e.g., 2 hours) and schedules.

Online Safety: Go to “Xbox Privacy” > “View Details & Customize.” Set “Communication & Multiplayer” to “Friends” or “Block” and restrict “Cross-network play” if needed.

Limit Spending: In “Manage Family Members” > “Spending,” enable “Ask to Buy” so purchases need your approval, or preload money to keep control of spending.

Monitor Activity: Use the Family Safety app or website to review play time, games played, and adjust settings remotely.

Roblox

Here’s how you set up parental controls on the popular game creation platform, Roblox:

Log In: Open the Roblox app or website and log into your child’s account using their username and password.

Access Settings: Click the gear icon in the top-right corner (on the website) or tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner (on the app), then select "Settings."

Link a Parent Account: Go to "Parental Controls" and choose "Add Parent." Enter your email to create or link a parent account. Verify your identity with an ID or credit card when prompted, then follow the steps to connect your account to your child’s.

Set a PIN: In "Settings" > "Security," toggle on "Account PIN." Create a 4-digit PIN to lock settings. This prevents changes without your approval.

Enable Account Restrictions: In "Parental Controls," toggle on "Account Restrictions." This limits your child to curated, age-appropriate games and disables chat unless you adjust it.

Customize Controls: From your parent account, go to "Parental Controls" to:

Set daily screen time limits.

Restrict content maturity (e.g., "Minimal" or "Mild").

Limit messaging and chat to "Friends" or "No One."

Set a monthly spending cap.

Save and Monitor: Changes save automatically. Log into your parent account anytime to review activity, like screen time or friends list.

Fortnite

Here’s a short guide to setting up child safety features on Fortnite:

Launch Fortnite: Open Fortnite on your child’s device (console, PC, or mobile) and sign into their Epic Games account.

Access Settings: From the Fortnite main menu, click the gear icon (top-right) or press the menu button on your controller to enter "Settings."

Set Up Parental Controls: Go to the "Parental Controls" tab. You’ll need to enter an email (as the parent) and create a 6-digit PIN. This locks settings and requires your approval for changes.

Restrict Chat: In "Parental Controls," set "Voice Chat" and "Text Chat" to "Off" or "Friends Only" to limit communication with strangers. Disable "See Mature Language" to filter profanity.

Control Purchases: Under "Purchasing," toggle "Allow In-Game Purchases" to "Off" or set a spending limit via your Epic Games account at epicgames.com (Account > Payment & Billing).

Adjust Privacy: In "Settings" > "Account and Privacy," set "Gameplay Privacy" to "Private" or "Friends" to control who can join their games