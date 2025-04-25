Unemployed youths 'won’t get out of bed for anything less than £40k' - as Lords told of 'new reality'

UNEMPLOYED QUEUEING JOB CENTRE PLUS FOR JOBS. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

British youngsters are refusing to "get out of bed for anything less than £40,000", the Lords has been told - as youth unemployment figures hit unprecedented levels.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addressing the Lords on Thursday, Graham Cowley, an employment advisor working with young people who are not in employment, education or training (Neets), insisted it's become the new "reality".

The youth advisor, who works in Blackpool, works with Neets - who are widely considered economically inactive, meaning youths not actively seeking any form of employment.

Describing the experience of a colleague to peers in the House, Mr Cowley explained that there were “kids on the internet 24-hours a day, and they don’t want to work for anything less than 40 grand”.

Read more: Age when party lifestyle starts to take its toll revealed - and it's sooner than you might think

Read more: No return to free movement as Britain enters talks about EU ‘mobility deal,’ Chancellor tells LBC

An observation that garnered an audible gasp from peers in the social mobility policy committee, Mr Crowley added: “I know, I had that reaction. You may laugh, but that is the reality.”

Screen grab of Peers in the House of Lords during the debate on draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel's Scunthorpe plant. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

According to official data, around 595,000 young people are currently classed as inactive. Data shows that another 392,000 are unemployed but looking for work.

Mr Cowley said: “There’s something about what’s going on in the minds of these young people.

"I believe if we were able to get to them earlier and imbue them with a sense of ‘you need to put a shift in, to get what you want in life’, then I think there’s a real value in doing that.”

In response, Lord Watts added that young people “are not stupid”, explaining that if they assume they will “earn low incomes and there’s no future”, then youths will likely lower their aspirations as a result.

Woodbridge Suffolk UK May 24 2021: Exterior view of The Job Centre Plus in Woodbridge town centre. Picture: Alamy

Lord Watts added that given such a backdrop, youths decide “it’s more comfortable to stay in the house than it is to go and try and find your way through life”.

It follows Labour's announcement of a “youth guarantee” to tackle economic inactivity.

The scheme aims to connect youngsters who are physically and mentally able to work with employment or training.