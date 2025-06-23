Union urges transport bosses to act after two-thirds of workers suffer violence and abuse from passengers

The union’s survey of more than 6,000 members across rail, bus, metro, maritime and underground sectors found two-thirds have experienced workplace violence in the past year, and over 85% of them were assaulted multiple times. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

More than three in four frontline public transport workers say they are ready to take industrial action over escalating violence and abuse from passengers, a union has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has called on employers to give workers better protection if industrial action is to be avoided.

The union’s survey of more than 6,000 members across rail, bus, metro, maritime and underground sectors found two-thirds have experienced workplace violence in the past year, and over 85% of them were assaulted multiple times.

Most cases involved verbal abuse, with many also facing threats, physical assaults, and harassment including racist and sexist abuse, said the union.

Three in five of the most serious incidents happened during lone working.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members are being spat at, stabbed, threatened and abused on a regular basis while simply doing their jobs.

Read more: 'We must act now': Wes Streeting launches national investigation into NHS maternity scandals

Read more: Streeting says NHS 'has no budget' for assisted dying and warns MPs have made 'wrong choice'

Most cases involved verbal abuse, with many also facing threats, physical assaults, and harassment including racist and sexist abuse, said the union. Picture: Alamy

“This crisis has been fuelled by rail employers seeking to de-staff the railway and failing to hold perpetrators to account.

“De-staffing of public transport also puts passengers at increased risk of assault and anti-social behaviour.

“Employers and the Government must act now to end lone working, restore staff numbers, reverse BTP (British Transport Police) cuts and support the introduction of a specific offence for assaulting a public transport worker.

“If our members do not see progress on this critical issue, then they are ready to escalate matters industrially, up to and including taking strike action.”

The RMT launched a campaign at its annual conference in Glasgow aimed at ending violence on public transport.

The union has called for an end to lone working and more legal protections for transport workers, including a standalone offence for assaulting public transport staff.